Andrew McCutchen Is Thriving in Return to Pittsburgh Pirates

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For a Pittsburgh Pirates fan born in the Nineteen Nineties, adolescence used to be an never-ending string of dropping seasons. David Bednar, a Pittsburgh child who grew up to be the crew’s nearer, by no means rooted for a winner till his freshman 12 months at Lafayette College, in 2013. That used to be when Andrew McCutchen reversed many years of melancholy.

“It’s such a big sports town, and what he did for baseball and the city of Pittsburgh, he really brought it up,” Bednar mentioned right here, by way of his locker sooner than a sport towards the Tampa Bay Rays. “Now he’s back — and it’s so cool.”

McCutchen, 36, gained the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award in that charmed 2013 season, which crested with a victory over Cincinnati in the wild-card sport. The ballpark glowed by way of the Allegheny River. The fanatics wore black, just like the avid gamers. The stands pulsed so wildly {that a} Reds pitcher dropped the ball, proper there at the mound, too rattled to even make a pitch.

McCutchen was hoping it might final endlessly. He had signed a long-term contract and acquired a house in the suburbs. He would elevate the Pirates to two extra wild-card video games and win baseball’s neighborhood provider award, named for Roberto Clemente, the sainted Pirates outfielder. McCutchen used to be a worthy inheritor, off and on the sector — after which he used to be long past.