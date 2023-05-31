Andre McDonald appealing verdicts, sentences in death of his wife

SAN ANTONIO – Andre McDonald has made up our minds to enchantment his verdict greater than 4 months after being discovered accountable of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen McDonald. A listening to was once hung on Wednesday morning in the 399th District Court to start the appeals procedure.

In February, McDonald was once discovered accountable of the lesser rate of manslaughter and was once sentenced to twenty years in jail. He additionally accredited a plea deal on a rate of tampering with proof, which carried a 5-year sentence to be added on most sensible of his 20-year sentence. His attorney, John Convery, has showed they are going to be appealing each verdicts and sentences.

Convery mentioned, “In the case of manslaughter, the issues are of motion to suppress issues, evidentiary issues, and there is a deadly weapon finding. The court found that his foot was the deadly weapon and we are appealing that. Same with the tampering with evidence case. Today was a status hearing. We have to purchase the record and get the record to the court of appeals and that was the reason for today’s hearing.”

BREAKING: More than 4 months after being sentenced Andre McDonald was once again in a court. A listening to was once held to verify that McDonald shall be transferring ahead with an enchantment. #ksatnews pic.twitter.com/lBTmCuvi66 — Erica Hernandez (@erica_) May 31, 2023

Initially, Andre McDonald was once going through a first-degree criminal homicide rate relating to his wife’s death, as he was once believed to be the principle suspect in her disappearance. After friends and family reported her lacking upon her final sighting on February 28, 2019, investigators discovered Andreen’s stays in a ways north Bexar County on a non-public assets in July 2019. Shortly after, Andre McDonald was once officially charged together with her homicide.

On February 3, 2023, the jury delivered a verdict, which discovered Andre McDonald no longer accountable of homicide however accountable of manslaughter after spending 12 and a part hours deliberating over two days. During ultimate arguments, the prosecution accused him of killing his wife as a result of he was once livid that she was once having an affair, suspected she was once looking to have him killed by means of her lover, and sought after to open a trade with out his wisdom.

