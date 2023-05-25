American tourist attacked by shark in Turks and Caicos, police say

The 22-year-old Connecticut girl had her leg bitten off, police mentioned.

LONDON — An American tourist used to be significantly injured in a shark assault in Turks and Caicos on Wednesday, government mentioned.

The 22-year-old Connecticut girl used to be snorkelling with a chum in the waters off Blue Haven Resort on Providenciales island at round 3 p.m. native time when a shark attacked, in step with the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department.

- Advertisement -

A lodge worker contacted police and asked an ambulance, telling officials that the sufferer had her leg bitten off. Officers and an ambulance had been then dispatched to the scene, police mentioned.

The sufferer used to be transported to the within reach Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, the place she stays hospitalized in severe situation, in step with police.

ABC News’ Anselm Gibbs contributed to this record.