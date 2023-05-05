Amber Heard `quits` Hollywood and moves to Madrid?







Actress Amber Heard has reportedly give up Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain. “I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh,” the Daily Mail claimed in a piece of writing printed Thursday, stories pagesix.com.

According to the journalist of the portal, a pal of Heard mentioned: “She`s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.” The pal additionally instructed the opening that the 37-year-old actress might at some point go back to Tinseltown. “I don`t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project,” the pal defined, in keeping with the Daily Mail file.

Notably, Heard offered her Yucca Valley, California, house in July 2022 for $1.1 million. Since then, she has spent a variety of time in Spain. Last October, the actress was once photographed flaunting her bikini frame at the seashores of Palma de Mallorca.

Days prior, she was once noticed enjoying along with her daughter, Oonagh, 2, at a children` park right through her Spanish getaway. The mother of 1 has in large part saved her kid out of the general public eye since welcoming her by means of surrogate in July 2021.

Heard`s alleged transfer to Spain comes just about a yr after her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Depp, 59, sued Heard for $50 million in 2019, claiming she lied about him abusing her most effective to download more cash of their divorce agreement.

One yr later, his ex-wife countersued him for $100 million. The trial led to June 2022 with the courtroom ordering Heard to pay Depp $10 million compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming the `Cry Baby` actor in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for `The Washington Post`.

Heard later requested the pass judgement on to toss the jury`s verdict and asked a retrial, claiming that the judgment was once now not supported by way of proof.

Also Read: Documentary on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial set for virtual debut

