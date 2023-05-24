Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old missing teen in north Houston

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old woman who went missing in Houston.

Marisol Avila disappeared on Monday, May 22, at round 9:23 a.m. She was once remaining noticed close to Marshal Middle School in the 1110 block of Noble Street.

- Advertisement -

According to officers, Marisol is 4 toes 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 kilos. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was once remaining noticed dressed in a black blouse, blue denims, and black footwear.

Authorities are looking for a tan 1990 Subaru Forester with TX plates in connection to Marisol’s disappearance.

- Advertisement -

If you might have any information relating to Marisol’s whereabouts, please touch the Houston Independent School District Police Department at (713) 892-7777.