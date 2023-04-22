Almond milk benefits for people with sensitive gut

Many people have started suffering from gut issues these days. From Irritable Bowel Syndrome to lactose intolerance and leaky gut syndrome – the list can go on and on. Sensitive gut is a rising health issue these days and needs attention. People have even started switching to different food alternatives that feel healthier for their gut and don’t aggravate existing issues. Having said that, calcium is an important nutrient that can’t be compromised. Milk is an excellent source of calcium and an integral part of our diet, but cow milk may not suit everyone. For people with a sensitive gut, experts often recommend almond milk.

Health Shots got in touch with nutritionist Avni Kaul to understand why almond milk may be better than cow milk for people with a sensitive gut.

Why should people with a sensitive gut switch to almond milk?

First of all, what is almond milk?

Almond milk is manufactured by mixing almonds with water and then the mixture is strained to take the solids out. It can also be made by adding water to almond butter, “tells the expert.

It consists of a pleasing, nutty flavour and a creamy texture that feels just like the taste of regular milk. Owing to this, it is a popular alternative for people who are following a vegan diet and even for those who are allergic or intolerant to dairy.

Here are a few reasons why almond milk is a safer option for people with a sensitive gut.

1. Contains no cow or buffalo milk

Almond milk is not an animal product, making it an ideal choice for people who have opted for a vegan diet and those individuals who are lactose intolerant or are allergic to milk. Almond milk is free from dairy and has no lactose at all, making it the perfect swap for regular milk for people suffering from lactose intolerance. Alongside, almond milk has high fibre content which aids in healthy digestion. It can help curb issues like constipation and other intestinal disorders whilst keeping your digestive system healthy.

2. Best option for people who are intolerant to milk sugar

“Many people have a high intolerance to milk sugar (lactose) and face issues digesting it properly. In these categories of people, this undigested lactose passes down to the colon where it is the living bacteria ferments it. That further leads to issues like excessive gas, bloating, diarrhoea, and other associated discomforts, “tells the expert.

3. Regulates blood sugar levels

If you are a patient with diabetes, drinking milk that is devoid of sugar can be a task. However, almond milk has an ideal amount of carbs which helps the body in converting it to good sugar that is further converted into energy. Opting for almond milk over regular dairy milk can also help in maintaining good heart health.

The bottom line

Almond milk is nutritious and a great option for people who have lactose intolerance. It has low-calorie content and is high in calcium, vitamin D and E, which makes it no less than other drinks.