Allen, Texas mall shooting victims: What we know







On May 6, 2022, a mass shooting on the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas resulted within the demise of a minimum of 8 folks. The suspected gunman, Mauricio Garcia, used to be fatally shot via an officer on the scene. The incident additionally left a number of different people injured, who’re these days receiving remedy at more than a few hospitals. Although the professional id of the 8 sufferers has no longer but been launched via legislation enforcement, President Joe Biden said that youngsters had been amongst the ones killed.

As households and pals of the sufferers start to come to phrases with the tragedy, one of the most sufferers has been known as 20-year-old Christian LaCour. LaCour used to be operating as a safety guard on the time of the shooting and lived in Farmersville, which is situated at once to the east of Allen. His sister, Brianna Smith, described him as a “really sweet kid.”

This tale will proceed to be up to date as extra of the sufferers are known.