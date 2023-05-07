Allen mall shooting reactions: White House, Gov. Abbott and more

The White House, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and different officers have issued statements following the news of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. According to officers, “The White House is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with law enforcement and local officials to offer support.”

Governor Greg Abbott expressed his condolences, announcing partly, "Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy." He additionally said his places of work are coordinating with native government to give you the important sources and beef up. Abbott mentioned he is in touch with town of Allen Mayor Ken Fulk, DPS Director Steven C. McCraw, North Texas legislation enforcement and town officers "to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers and investigative resources."

Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, expressing his condolences. “Heidi and I are praying for the families of the victims of the horrific mall shooting in Allen, Texas. We pray also for the broader Collin County community that’s in shock from this tragedy. My team is in contact with local officials, and I have offered whatever support is needed to do justice and help those in need,” Cruz wrote. “Thank you to the incredible law enforcement who put a stop to the monster who committed this act of evil.”

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred tweeted, “Families like mine out shopping on a Saturday will forever be changed by this awful tragedy,” and added that he and his spouse are “praying for all impacted through this.”

U.S. Rep. Keith Self for Texas's third congressional district, which contains Collin County, additionally issued a observation on his social pages. In his tweet, Self expressed his devastation and prolonged his prayers to the sufferers and their households and legislation enforcement at the scene. Allen PD has complete regulate of the scene, consistent with his tweet.