All-NBA Teams announced: Joel Embiid leads First Team, LeBron James earns surprising Third Team nod

The NBA has introduced its regular-season awards for the previous few weeks, and on Wednesday, it concluded with the announcement of probably the most vital awards, the All-NBA groups. While some names have been anticipated, others needed to win tight races to make it onto the overall rosters. Joel Embiid led the First Team as the middle, which surprises no person, bearing in mind he received the MVP award.

First Team

Although Embiid earned 4 Second Team choices over the last 5 seasons, that is his first First Team variety as the middle. The crew incorporated Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a first-time All-NBA variety, and Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have been all selected in earlier years.

Second Team

Nikola Jokic, the MVP runner-up, led the Second Team, having been selected because the First Team heart in every of his two MVP seasons, in addition to the 2018-19 marketing campaign. Stephen Curry, who has 4 Second Team and First Team nods every, joined Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown, who made their first All-NBA groups. Additionally, LeBron James, who has been an All-NBA participant for 19 immediately seasons, was once decided on as a Third Teamer.

Third Team

At 38 years outdated, LeBron James has been an All-NBA participant for part of his existence. Damian Lillard’s 7th variety is the second-most a few of the Third Team choices on Wednesday, and De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Julius Randle have been the opposite choices.

The NBA has now introduced all of its primary regular-season awards with the number of the All-Rookie and All-Defense groups this week and the person trophies previous within the postseason. There continues to be one main award left to be offered, the Finals MVP. In a bit over a month, some of the gamers indexed above will lead his crew to the championship and declare the name of Finals MVP.