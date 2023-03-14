Alexis Mac Allister eyeing summer exit from Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister is able to depart Brighton & Hove Albion within the summer, 90min understands, with an entire host of Premier League facets within the Argentine.
Mac Allister signed a brand new contract prior to his a success World Cup marketing campaign to dedicate himself to Brighton till 2025, whilst the membership additionally have the opportunity to increase that deal through an extra twelve months.
The 24-year-old’s profile rose considerably in Qatar, the place he began six out of 7 video games en path to lifting the trophy, and assets have showed to 90min that Mac Allister is now in a position to take the next move in his profession.
There is not any scarcity of passion in Mac Allister, who will have the opportunity to stick in England or head over into mainland Europe if he does depart Brighton this 12 months.
In the Premier League, the Argentine’s scenario is being monitored through Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea, the latter of whom are controlled through former Seagulls boss Graham Potter and may reunite Mac Allister with global teammate Enzo Fernandez.
Mac Allister’s father has prior to now showed the midfielder is playing lifestyles in England, however the likes of Atletico Madrid, Inter, Juventus and RB Leipzig are all prepared to take the 24-year-old in a foreign country.
Brighton are braced for but some other switch window filled with intense passion of their best stars however 90min understands the Seagulls don’t have any need to phase tactics with their best abilities as they search to cement their position a number of the Premier League’s best facets.
Midfielder Moises Caicedo has already signed a brand new contract, despite the fact that whether or not that deters suitors like Arsenal or Chelsea is still noticed, whilst Brighton also are ultimate in on agreements to increase the offers of wingers Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.
Those in fee on the Amex Stadium don’t have any need to phase tactics with Mac Allister however have lengthy confirmed to be keen to money in on their best stars for the proper worth. Ben White moved to Arsenal for £50m in 2021 prior to Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea in a £62m deal ultimate summer, and quite a lot of golf equipment are hoping that Mac Allister would be the high-profile exit of 2023.
