Alex Murdaugh’s slain son, Paul, allegedly strangled ex-girlfriend





During his double-murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina, Alex Murdaugh, a formerly esteemed attorney, denied murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. Despite this, he confessed to lying and apologized to his family. In the Netflix documentary “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” Paul’s ex-girlfriend, Morgan Doughty, accused him of choking and assaulting her. Paul had also allegedly caused a major drunk driving accident in 2017, which his family helped cover up. Paul’s behavior was reportedly frequently violent, and the family nanny had warned Doughty to “deal with his temper” or leave him. The documentary also delves into two mysterious deaths linked to the Murdaugh family. While these details were not explored in the Netflix series, the documentary team promises further episodes, revealing corruption beyond Hampton, South Carolina, that pervades state and federal levels.

