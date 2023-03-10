Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys file notice of appeal in double murder case

Murdaugh was once discovered in charge in the murder of his spouse and more youthful son.

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys have filed a notice of appeal for the previous attorney’s convictions and sentences, every week after he was once discovered in charge of murdering his spouse and more youthful son, court docket information display.

The notice was once filed in the South Carolina Court of Appeals on Thursday.

Alex Murdaugh stands after he was once discovered in charge on all 4 counts on the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, U.S. March 2, 2023.

Murdaugh, 54, was once sentenced to existence in jail after being convicted of murdering Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, who had been discovered lifeless from more than one gunshot wounds close to the canine kennels on the circle of relatives’s property in June 2021.

The existence sentences for each and every murder will run consecutively, Judge Clifton Newman stated.

Alex Murdaugh is sentenced at the murders of his spouse Maggie and his son Paul Murdaugh, Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on March 3, 2023. ABC News

Murdaugh has maintained his innocence all the way through the high-profile trial.

“I’m innocent. I would never hurt my wife, Maggie, and I would never hurt my son, Paw-Paw,” he stated all through his sentencing listening to on Friday.

Jurors returned a verdict after deliberating for almost 3 hours.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters advised ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview on “Good Morning America that cellphone video placing Murdaugh at the scene minutes before the crime “completely” made a difference in the guilty verdict.

The video contradicted Murdaugh’s claim that he was never at the kennels that day.

During his testimony, Murdaugh admitted to lying to investigators about his alibi on the evening of the shootings and blamed it on his addiction to painkillers, which he said caused “paranoid pondering.”

Prosecutors argued that years of lies and theft were about to catch up to Murdaugh and the murders were a way to divert attention.

The trial has documented the downfall of a once-powerful attorney from a family that for generations exuded power over the state’s Lowcountry region. In the months following his wife’s and son’s murders, Murdaugh resigned from his law firm, which sued him for allegedly funneling stolen money from clients and the law firm into a fake bank account for years. He was also disbarred amid money laundering charges.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.