`Aladdin` star Mena Massoud deactivates Twitter handle







The `Aladdin` repute actor Mena Massoud discovered himself in hassle after commenting at the doable income of Halley Balley starrer `The Little Mermaid`. The backlash led to Mena deactivating his social media handle.

According to People Magazine, Massoud responded to a tweet on Saturday, that mirrored the Box-Office projections forecast for `The Little Mermaid` film that result in such retaliation from the netizens.

- Advertisement -

His tweet learn, “Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It`s the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn`t cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel.”

The comparability precipitated a counterblast from the `The Little Mermaid` enthusiasts. A person responded “And what exactly did u gain from commenting on this?”. Another added, “I`m honestly still confused as to why Mena Massoud tweeted this in the first place.”

In order to take down the comparative remark a person referred to Mena now not bagging any function even after the mammoth good fortune of actor Will Smith led `Aladdin`. The person wrote, “I don`t understand why Mena Massoud felt the need to put down #TheLittleMermaid when black Twitter showed up for him after he cried about being unemployed even after he did Aladdin,” as reported through People.

- Advertisement -

Disney productions `The Little Mermaid` was once previous in headlines relating to makers going through complaint for casting Halley because the lead for the film.

The film opens in theatres on May 26, 2023.

Also Read: Tom Hanks disses Hollywood stars in his novel

- Advertisement -

This tale has been sourced from a 3rd birthday celebration syndicated feed, companies. Mid-day accepts no accountability or legal responsibility for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and information of the textual content. Mid-day control/mid-day.com reserves the only proper to vary, delete or take away (with out realize) the content material in its absolute discretion for any reason why in anyway





Source link