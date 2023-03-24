Alabama vs. San Diego State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

San Diego State @ Alabama

Regular Season Records: San Diego State 29-6; Alabama 31-5

What to Know

The #18 San Diego State Aztecs and the number one Alabama Crimson Tide are set to conflict at 6:30 p.m. ET March 24 at KFC Yum! Center within the 3rd spherical of the NCAA Tournament. These two groups are walking into their game after giant wins of their earlier video games.

The Aztecs earned some extra postseason good fortune of their matchup on Saturday. They took their contest towards the Furman Paladins through a conclusive 75-52 rating. San Diego State were given double-digit ratings from 4 gamers: guard Micah Parrish (16), guard Darrion Trammell (13), guard Lamont Butler (12), and guard Matt Bradley (10).

Meanwhile, the Maryland Terrapins in most cases have the entire solutions at house, however on Saturday the Crimson Tide proved too tricky a problem. Bama blew previous Maryland 73-51. Bama can characteristic a lot in their good fortune to guard Jahvon Quinerly, who had 22 issues.

San Diego State is predicted to lose this subsequent one through 7.5. They could be price taking an opportunity on towards the unfold, then again, as they’re lately on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Two defensive stats to stay at the back of your head whilst gazing: The Aztecs input the matchup with simplest 63.1 issues allowed according to game on moderate, just right for twenty fifth very best in school basketball. As for the Crimson Tide, they’ve been preserving their fighters to a box function share of 37.10%, which puts them 2nd in school basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center — Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center — Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a large 7.5-point favourite towards the Aztecs, in accordance to the newest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a just right really feel for the road for this one, because the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 6.5-point favourite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for each and every unmarried game, together with this one, from SportsLine’s complex laptop fashion. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the primary time those groups have performed every different inside the remaining 8 years.