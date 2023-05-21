Sunday, May 21, 2023
Alabama police: 4 people wounded in exchange of gunfire outside Birmingham bar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Four people have been shot and wounded outside an Alabama bar early Sunday in what police described as an exchange of gunfire.

Birmingham Police Lt. Ron Harless stated 3 males and a girl have been shot outside Tin Roof in the town’s Lakeview District, AL.com reported.

The taking pictures used to be reported round 12:45 a.m. to an off-duty Birmingham police officer who used to be running inside of Tin Roof.

Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service answered and located a person who have been shot and a girl who used to be grazed by means of a bullet in the parking space.

An SUV reportedly fled the scene and used to be pulled over within reach. Two critically wounded males, together with one with life-threatening accidents, have been in the automobile.

All 4 gunshot sufferers have been transported to UAB Hospital.

The taking pictures used to be beneath investigation, police stated.

