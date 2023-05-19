CLEARWATER, Fla. (WIAT) — Recently, an Alabama man was once charged and jailed in Florida after being accused of sending threatening messages to a town councilman. Ricky James Myers, 58, of Collinsville, was once charged with annoyed stalking and extradited from DeKalb County, Alabama to Pinellas County, Florida to face the fees. The Tampa Bay Times was once the primary to document his arrest, which got here after Mark Bunker, a member of the Clearwater City Council, reported that Myers had despatched him a number of threatening messages.





Clearwater Police Detective Eli Glenn showed to CBS 42 that Bunker reported a complete of six messages that Myers allegedly despatched to him on each his telephone–together with voicemails– and on social media. “Without getting into specifics, there were threats of violence and bodily harm,” Glenn stated.

Throughout the investigation, Bunker maintained that he didn’t know Myers or why he had despatched him the messages. Glenn stated that once requested about it, Myers denied figuring out who Bunker was once. Glenn stated he may in finding no connection between Bunker or Myers, let on my own any connection Myers will have had to Clearwater.

“I couldn’t find anything,” Glenn stated. “I could not find any connection to Clearwater or Florida.”

Over the process a number of months, Glenn and police started investigating the case, bringing the fees to native prosecutors. Working with Alabama prosecutors, an arrest warrant was once made for Myers in DeKalb County, the place he was once charged with being a fugitive from justice. Following his arrest, Myers was once extradited to Florida on April 29, in accordance to courtroom information.

Myers was once launched from Pinellas County Jail on April 30 after posting $50,000 bond. The fugitive price was once later disregarded in Alabama.

Attempts to achieve Bunker or Myers’ lawyer for remark have been unsuccessful.