Airlines can charge a fee to help you at the airport

Julie requested VERIFY if airways can charge a fee to help you together with your boarding go and baggage at the airport. That’s true.

Between the prices, packing, getting to the airport on time and clearing safety, flying can be nerve-racking. Any surprises, in particular surprises in prices, can upload to that pressure.

VERIFY reader Julie requested if airways are allowed to charge charges for any help you want from an airport agent. She mentioned she was once achieving out after receiving a affirmation electronic mail for a Frontier Airlines flight that warned her of a $25 fee for help at the airport.

THE QUESTION

Can airways charge a fee to help you at the airport?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, airways can charge a fee to help you at the airport.

WHAT WE FOUND

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) permits airways to create aircraft tickets with other facilities, and does now not forbid airways from charging an agent help fee. Several low cost airways, together with Frontier, charge those charges for not obligatory help at the airport for issues consumers can in a different way do at house or on their very own.

The DOT says airways are allowed to create different ticket types that come with various varieties of products and services. Some tickets would possibly be offering sure facilities, whilst others may simplest quilt a bare-bones non-refundable flight. Airlines should obviously show the general worth of a price tag after charges, surcharges and taxes are added in, the DOT says.

“It is important that you understand the type of ticket you are purchasing and what types of restrictions apply,” the DOT says.

The exception to that is that airways cannot charge a disabled person a fee for airport help.

Frontier Airlines lists many alternative add-on services consumers can acquire on its web page. One of those is an “Airport Agent Assistance Charge” that consumers can both pre-pay for or pay for at the airport for up to $25.

This airport agent can help consumers in printing their boarding go, procuring services and products, checking in to their flight and tagging and checking their baggage. Frontier says consumers can keep away from paying this fee by means of checking in on the web page or cell app, bringing a revealed or virtual boarding go, pre-purchasing all merchandise and self-tagging their baggage.

Not all passengers who want the aid of an airport agent are charged Frontier’s fee. Frontier says consumers with disabilities, energetic accountability U.S. army and other folks checking particular bag pieces can forgo paying the airport agent help fee. Certain consumers, like those that have paid for a puppy in the cabin or for an additional seat for cabin luggage, or consumers with a lap toddler, can additionally keep away from the fee.