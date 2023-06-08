Air quality today: New York pollution to remain hazardous as no end in sight for Canadian wildfire smoke

George Washington Bridge disappears below smoke from Canadian Wildfires

New York City’s air quality stays in the “very unhealthy” class as extra thick smoke poured south from Canada’s devastating wildfires.

With no end in sight for the Quebec wildfires, professionals mentioned the pollution can persist into Thursday and most likely the weekend.

The Big Apple has been blanketed in a science-fiction-like orange glow the final couple of days as colleges around the East Coast cancelled out of doors actions, Broadway displays had been cancelled and airline flights halted.

New York continues to have the worst air quality amongst main towns around the globe at the Air Quality Index (AQI). At one level, ranges went above 350, mentioned to be “hazardous”.

At least 13 US states have air quality alerts issued in places, impacting an estimated 115 million folks.

The whole northeastern coast battles smoke shifting south from greater than 400 wildfires raging in Canada that have led to mass evacuations in Quebec province.

Canadian officers warned that this might be the rustic’s worst wildfire season on file, with over 6.7 million acres already scorched.