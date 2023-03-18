Aggie men’s hoops loses first round NCAA Tournament game to Penn State

In the NCAA Tournament for the first time for the reason that 2017-2018 season, seven-seed Texas A&M misplaced to 10-seed Penn State within the opening round 76-59.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As Texas A&M head trainer Buzz Williams addressed the media following Texas A&M’s first round loss within the NCAA Tournament to Penn State, he summarized it with 4 best phrases, “We were not sharp.”

Texas A&M's remaining lead over the Nittany Lions got here with 12:46 left within the first part. When Penn State regained the lead with a Jalen Pickett jumper it by no means appeared again.

The Nittany Lions led 38-22 at halftime and ended up profitable 76-59. Going again to Pickett, the guard did it enthusiastic about Penn State racking up 19 issues, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Pickett were given quite a lot of assist from Andrew Funk who poured in 27 issues thank you to pulling down 8 three-pointers. As a crew, Penn State hit 13 in their 22 three-point makes an attempt. On that be aware, Williams mentioned, “We could have been better offensively, but our main problem was defensively.”

Aggie guard Dexter Dennis added, "They just took advantage of us in a lot of situations and had us rotating the whole game."

As for A&M’s offense, the Aggies handiest shot 33.9 p.c from the sphere. Coming into the game, the Aggies led the country in each unfastened throws made and tried in line with game. In the loss, A&M handiest went 9 of 12 from the unfastened throw line which is easily beneath their season moderate.

In December it used to be arduous to consider the Aggies even making the NCAA Tournament taking into account they had been 6-5 earlier than Christmas.

Once SEC play began the Aggies hit a special tools going onto win 15 league video games which is probably the most in 100 years for this system.

On that be aware Williams mentioned, “As yucky as this game was we will look back at the season with great memories.”

A senior, Dennis echoed that sentiment announcing, “Just being an Aggie, this is my best year. This is the most I have ever had.”