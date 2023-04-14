After Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh out too; Allu Arjun or Jr NTR now in the race

There has been a large number of dialogue round The Immortal Ashwatthama. The movie helmed by means of Aditya Dhar had a grannouncement with Vicky Kushal taking part in the lead. But for an extended timethe movie may just now not growth reviews had it that the film is on the verge of shelving. Yesterdayreports emerged that Vicky Kaushal has been changed by means of Ranveer Singh in the high-budget movie. A large number of theories round Vicky Kaushal being out of the challenge made it to the headlines. Howevernow there are new reviews rising that even Ranveer Singh isn’t part of the movie fairly two South superstars are being regarded as to be the lead. The names of Allu Arjun Jr NTR are doing the rounds of the news circuit for The Immortal Ashwatthama.

A document in Etimes says that Ranveer Singh is out of competition. Jio Studios has come on board to again this movie now the makers are taking into consideration both Pushpa 2 megastar Allu Arjun or RRR megastar Jr NTR to forged in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The document says that their names are on the desk one among them will bag the challenge. Howeverthere is not any affirmation of it as but. The document additionally means that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s identify could also be being regarded as for the movie.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is claimed to be a sci-fi movie according to the personality of Ashwatthama from Mahabharata. Earlierthe challenge used to be sponsored by means of Ronnie Screwalahoweverpost his exitthe movie used to be in a limbo. But then reviews emerged that Jio Studios has come onboard to again the movie. For greater than two years the movie has been in the making it has gone through many financial casting adjustments. Nowit turns out that South superstars shall be taken onboard for this movie.

Allu Arjun Jr NTR’s upcoming initiatives

In the meantimeAllu Arjun is busy with Pushpa 2. The teaser video of the movie used to be lately launched fanatics could not include their exitement. On the different handRRR megastar Jr NTR lately introduced his NTR30 which is able to see Janhvi Kapoor as the feminine lead. Its is produced by means of Hari Krishna Ok of NTR Arts Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts. Both the movies are slated to liberate subsequent yr.

