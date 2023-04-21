After kiss at Coachella, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted holding hands







After Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello`s kiss at the once a year song and arts pageant, Coachella, the musical pair had been spotted having a look reputedly comfortable on a walk. Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, have been noticed strolling hand in hand whilst walking the streets of Venice, California, stories Mirror.co.united kingdom.

This revelation comes after a video was once shared on-line by means of Australian journalist Jessica Rendall. Alongside the fast video clip, he wrote, “Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (!!!) CONFIRMED back together.” In the clip, Mendes will also be noticed dressed in a tan glance, whilst the previous Fifth Harmony good looks donned an outsized ensemble.

Mirror.co.united kingdom additional states that the `In My Blood` hitmaker wore an identical beige two-piece which seemed to contain of an outsized sweater and some jogging bottoms, whilst the `Bam Bam` songstress donned dishevelled blue denims and a white blouse which was once layered beneath a beige-hued tank best.

This comes after the 2 singers have been noticed kissing at the California-based pageant, with them locking lips and having a look relatively beloved up. The former couple sparked courting rumours among their lovers once they have been captured kissing at Coachella remaining week. In the seconds-long clip posted by means of 102.7 KIIS FM`s Twitter account, Mendes and Cabello may each and every be noticed holding a drink of their hands whilst enticing in a dialog.

In every other video, shared on-line by means of a Mendes fan account, the duo will also be noticed gazing a efficiency within the crowd in combination and kissing. The video went viral on social media.

Mendes and Cabello known as it quits in November 2021 once they first began courting in 2019. After the pair introduced their cut up to their adoring lovers, they have been fast to reassure them that they have been nonetheless “best friends” regardless of them breaking apart.





