



Allrounder Mohammad Nabi was once recalled to Afghanistan’s T20I squad for their upcoming 3-fit collection against Pakistan in Sharjah, for which uncapped opening batter Sediqullah Atal was once additionally named.

Nabi had remaining performed for Afghanistan within the ODI collection against Sri Lanka in November remaining yr – simply after he had stepped down because the T20I captain following the T20 World Cup.

“Our team has been working hard in [the] training camp, and selectors have selected the best available players for the series,” Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Naseeb Khan stated. “I am confident that our team will perform at their best and make our nation proud. We wish our team the best of luck for the series and hope to see them emerge victorious.”

The T20I collection against Pakistan was once scheduled rather than the 3 ODIs that Afghanistan had been intended to play against Australia in the similar window; Australia pulled out of that collection following a statement from the ruling Taliban that it was once banning college schooling for women. The choice was once made after Cricket Australia consulted the Australian executive.

The PCB goes forward with the T20Is against Afghanistan, with chairman Najam Sethi pronouncing that “cricket and politics should be kept separate”. Pakistan named their squad for this collection remaining week, resting seniors Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman. Allrounder Shadab Khan can be main Pakistan as a substitute.

The 3 fits happen on March 24, 26 and 27.

Afghanistan squad for Pakistan T20Is: Rashid Khan (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq

Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Zahir Khan and Nijat Masood





