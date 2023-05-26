AFC West burning questions for 2023: Can Chiefs repeat? Will Sean Payton revive Russell Wilson’s career?





In the Nineteen Seventies, Bum Phillips, the then-coach of the Oilers, famously declared that “the road to the Super Bowl goes through Pittsburgh.” Now, the similar will also be stated concerning the Kansas City Chiefs, who’re the protecting Super Bowl champions and feature hosted the ultimate 5 AFC championship video games. In the previous seven years, the Chiefs have persistently ruled the AFC West department, successful it seven instances in a row underneath the management of head trainer Andy Reid. However, it can be harder for them to win the department in 2023 as their department opponents have progressed.

The Chargers, who had been the runners-up within the department ultimate yr, have probably the most easiest younger quarterbacks within the league in Justin Herbert. The Broncos have employed a brand new trainer in Sean Payton, who helped the Saints win Super Bowl XLIV. The Raiders have a brand new quarterback and a skilled receiving corps led by way of perennial All-Pro Davante Adams. Despite the enhanced pageant, the Chiefs nonetheless have the most productive participant within the league in Patrick Mahomes, who turned into handiest the 3rd participant to win each league and Super Bowl MVP in more than one seasons ultimate yr. As the OTAs are underway, let’s take a better have a look at the burning query for every AFC West staff.

Chiefs: Can they repeat as champions? The ultimate staff to copy as Super Bowl champions used to be the New England Patriots in 2003-04. If the Chiefs can finish this drought and turn into the primary staff to copy in just about twenty years, it will be the exclamation level on what can be a dynasty. However, regardless of successful two Super Bowls in 4 years, the Chiefs don’t seem to be regarded as a dynasty but. Winning 3 titles is the minimal requirement to be regarded as a dynasty, and as of now, the Chiefs have handiest received two. Winning one Super Bowl is already tricky, and successful back-to-back Super Bowls is much more difficult. Reid has misplaced two Super Bowls after successful it, and each instances, his staff used to be preferred however misplaced to their combatants. Furthermore, this yr, the Chiefs will face a number of stumbling blocks, each exterior and inside, that might save you them from successful a 3rd championship this yr.

Chargers: Can they in any case take the next move? The brief solution is sure, however there are nonetheless some considerations. Herbert is recuperating from a labrum surgical operation he underwent in January, and he has been restricted on the OTAs. The Chargers have two very good receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, however each gamers are coming off injury-plagued seasons. The Chargers had been additionally thirtieth within the NFL in dashing ultimate yr. That must exchange if the Chargers need to be severe contenders within the AFC this yr. However, the offensive line isn’t a priority this yr as they’re cast and feature intensity. The protection has additionally progressed, and the Chargers may just in any case make a deep playoff run this yr in the event that they organize to keep away from accidents.

Raiders: Will Jimmy Garoppolo be in a position for Week 1? The new quarterback for the Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo, used to be a shocking no-show all through the OTAs. Garoppolo had surgical operation on his foot in March after injuring it whilst enjoying for the 49ers ultimate yr. Raiders trainer Josh McDaniels said that Garoppolo’s absence used to be now not a marvel as they had been conscious about his harm state of affairs ahead of signing him. However, the severity of his harm used to be now not identified till after his introductory press convention. It is still observed whether or not Garoppolo shall be in a position for Week 1 of the common season, however the Raiders produce other succesful quarterbacks they may be able to depend on if Garoppolo isn’t to be had.

In conclusion, the AFC West department is shaping as much as be extra aggressive this yr than it’s been lately. All 4 groups have proficient gamers and coaches, and any of them may just marvel us this season. The Chiefs are nonetheless the favorites to win the department, however they are going to need to cope with acquainted and new demanding situations this yr in the event that they need to win their 3rd Super Bowl in 4 years. The Chargers have the possible to in any case make a deep playoff run, whilst the Raiders shall be carefully tracking Garoppolo’s well being as they hope to have a a success season underneath their new quarterback.



