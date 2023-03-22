Advocates from Moffitt Cancer Center head to state capitol to push for funding

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, advocates from Moffitt Cancer Center headed to Tallahassee to push for endured legislative enhance.

They’re set to arrive on the State Capitol after 10 a.m. Advocates are ready to percentage private tales with lawmakers.

It’s a part of the once a year Moffitt Day, the place medical doctors and sufferers spotlight the affect the most cancers heart has at the state.

Advocates say the state’s funding is the most important to save most cancers sufferers’ lives.

“They’re investing in education. They’re investing in research and all these things are translating to better outcomes for our patients,“ Doctor Matthew Schabath said.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, dozens of health advocates boarded the bus to the state capitol.

Dianne Johnson volunteers with cancer patients, and she’s also a survivor herself.

“It’s very important. I’m a breast cancer survivor. My husband was also a lung cancer survivor to a point when he came here, we had clinical trials, we had a 10-month expectation of his life, and with the clinical trials and research Moffitt was able to do, we got six and a half years,” Johnson said.

She said Moffitt gives patients hope and a second chance at life.

Dr. Schabath said he’ll share Moffit’s motto and victories with lawmakers to show them how crucial the state’s funding is.

“I think it’s going to be a mission of hope were going to carry this up there I think it’s going to be enjoyable. We’re hoping to engage our legislators and tell them this funding is critical to keep this coming to us,” Dr. Schabath stated.