Advanced materials manufacturer plans Cartersville, Georgia facility | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A manufacturer of light-weight complicated materials for sustainable generation plans to open a producing facility in Cartersville.

Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia, a subsidiary of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, plans to spend kind of $147 million at the facility, which is able to provide a Qcells facility within the Bartow County group. The corporate plans to create 160 jobs.

According to a Georgia Department of Economic Development rep who has requested to not be recognized up to now, except Georgia Quick Start, no discretionary state incentives are concerned within the undertaking.

“Georgia Quick Start has offered to provide comprehensive, customized training services designed to prepare new employees with the skills required to perform successfully at the facility to be located in Cartersville,” the rep informed The Center Square in an electronic mail.

“HAGA qualifies for these services which have an in-kind, estimated market value of approximately $537,000 at full employment,” the unidentified state worker added. “Services will be provided over time as new employees are hired and trained.”

A Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development consultant mentioned some “discretionary assistance” was once concerned, together with a phased-in tax abatement on parts of the millage and the sale of the valuables at a below-market fee.

“Abatements do not erode any portion of the existing tax digest; instead, they phase-in revenue that would not otherwise be realized but for the incentives on this competitive project,” Melinda Lemmon, the manager director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, mentioned in an electronic mail to The Center Square. “Land sales cover the costs of the site and related infrastructure. Public infrastructure is already at the site.”

In January, state officers mentioned Qcells would spend greater than $2.5 billion to construct a brand new facility at Highland 75 Corporate / Industrial Park in Cartersville, developing 2,000 jobs. The corporate additionally mentioned it might upload a 3rd facility to its Dalton location, developing 510 new jobs.