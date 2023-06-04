Adult Swim cuts ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ star Justin Roiland over domestic violence charges

article

- Advertisement -

Adult Swim has announced the end of its association with “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland, following his charges of felony domestic violence in Orange County, California.

“‘Rick and Morty’ will continue,” Adult Swim tweeted on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Roiland faces charges for felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend while they were living together. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The woman’s identity has not been revealed as the charges were made in a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in the area. The complaint charged Roiland, aged 42, with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence, or deceit.

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 08: Fans experience the “Rick and Morty” Virtual Reality Booth at New York Comic Con on October 8, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Turner)

The incident occurred in January of 2020, and Roiland was charged in May of that year. The charges came to light after a pre-trial hearing was held in the case, when NBC News reported them on Thursday.

No immediate comment was received from Roiland’s representatives or Cartoon Network, which airs “Rick and Morty.” Roiland’s next court appearance is scheduled for April, and a trial date has not been set.

Roiland, in partnership with Dan Harmon, created “Rick and Morty,” the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson. The show has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim nighttime programming block and has been renewed for a seventh season.

This report includes contributions from The Associated Press. This report was compiled in Los Angeles.