Adrian Peterson, one of the best NFL working backs of all time, is not but able to name it quits on his soccer occupation, even at 38 years previous. Peterson ranks 5th all-time in speeding yards with 14,918 and fourth in speeding touchdowns with 120. In the 2021 season, he performed 3 video games for the Tennessee Titans and one recreation for the Seattle Seahawks, totaling 98 speeding yards and two speeding ratings on 98 carries. Despite the retirement of Frank Gore, the third-leading rusher all-time (16,000 yards), after his age-37 season with the New York Jets, Peterson stays hopeful that he can get one more season in ahead of retiring in 2024.

“Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up,” Peterson mentioned in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’ll see what happens. My mindset is, if God’s willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself, and maybe it happens this season. I’ll go from there. But [if] nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up.”

Peterson is a four-time first-team All-Pro and does not want to play a sixteenth season to cement his long run first-ballot Hall of Fame standing. He used to be the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2012, when he turned into the 7th participant in NFL historical past to run for more than 2,000 yards (2,097). He has led the NFL in speeding yards two times (2008, 2015).

Peterson, a Texas and Oklahoma Sooners All-American, used to be drafted 7th total by means of the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and spent ten seasons with the group, surroundings franchise data for speeding yards (11,747) and speeding touchdowns (97). He then turned into a journeyman, enjoying for 6 different groups, together with the Saints, Cardinals, Commanders, Lions, Titans, and Seahawks. Peterson, a early life Dallas Cowboys fan who now is living in Houston, has approved that he might not spoil Hall of Fame Cowboys working again Emmitt Smith’s all-time speeding yardage document of 18,355.

Peterson wishes 352 speeding yards to surpass Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for fourth all-time and 4 speeding touchdowns to cross Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for 0.33 all-time in that division. Peterson recognizes that Smith set a top usual and believes it will stand for a very long time. He said, “There’s no other person to be holding that spot. Emmitt is a great guy. He inspired so many people, me growing up, being a Cowboys fan. So I have so much love for him.”

After letting pass of former top-five pick out Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys may just get pleasure from having Peterson as a short-yardage battering ram along Tony Pollard, Malik Davis, and Deuce Vaughn. Peterson hopes that one group will give him a last alternative to play.