Adam Peaty to miss British Swimming Championships due to mental health struggles

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Adam Peaty has pulled out of the British Swimming Championships to prioritise his mental health after admitting he’s ‘not enjoying the sport’.

The 28-year-old says he’s going to proceed to educate however he has withdrawn from subsequent week’s nationwide trials in Sheffield with the ‘sole purpose of delivering the best performance possible’ at subsequent summer season’s Olympics.

Peaty first spread out on his mental health combat and took day out from swimming after profitable two golds and a silver medal on the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

- Advertisement -

He then persisted a troublesome go back to the game final yr when he suffered a significant foot damage and completed fourth in his most well-liked 100 metres breaststroke on the Commonwealth Games. He additionally cut up from his then spouse Eiri Munro – the mummy of his son George – final August.

Peaty spent 10 weeks racing and coaching in Australia over the wintry weather and used to be set to make his go back to pageant in Sheffield.

Adam Peaty has pulled out of the British Championships to prioritise his mental health

But in a social media post on Wednesday evening, he wrote: ‘As some people may know, I’ve struggled with my mental health over the last few years and I think it’s important to be honest about it.

‘I’m drained, I’m no longer myself and I’m no longer playing the game as I’ve performed for the decade.

‘Some might recognise it as burnout. I just know that over the last few years I haven’t had the solutions. With lend a hand, now I understand how I will be able to cope with the imbalance in my existence.

‘Whilst I am continuing to train, I have decided to withdraw from the British Swimming Championships next month. This is with the sole purpose of delivering the best performance possible in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games.

‘I’m hugely grateful for all the support I am receiving from my team and family at British Swimming along with my incredible sponsors, family and friends.

‘As always, I thank the swimming community and beyond for the incredible support I’ve ceaselessly won. This recreation has given me the entirety I’m and I’m having a look ahead to discovering the affection I’ve for it once more.’

Peaty’s choice has won the entire strengthen of British Swimming and it stays to be noticed whether or not he’s going to compete on the World Championships in Budapest in July.

Peaty will proceed to educate however he has withdrawn from subsequent week’s nationwide trials in Sheffield

‘We are all fully behind Adam and his decision to withdraw from the British Championships,’ mentioned British Swimming efficiency director Chris Spice.

‘The wellbeing of our athletes remains the single most important focus for us as an organisation, and our dedicated team of practitioners are always there for any athlete who require or ask for that support.

‘Adam has given so much to British Swimming and the sport as a whole over the past decade through unmatched levels of dedication, and we hope this time can be a valuable source of physical and mental replenishment for him.

‘He is an incredible leader within our team and has set the bar so high with his unwavering commitment to excellence in all that he does. We are working closely with Adam and his team to support his recovery in every way possible.’