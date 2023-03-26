Actor Jonathan Majors accused of alleged assault, strangulation







The North Texas local used to be arrested by way of the New York Police Department Saturday, who say he used to be focused on an alleged home dispute with a 30-year-old lady.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Jonathan Majors, an actor who lately starred in “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” used to be arrested Saturday in New York City and is accused of allegedly strangling, assaulting and harassing a girl. - Advertisement - A observation launched by way of the New York Police Department main points that police had been referred to as at about 11:14 a.m. Saturday to an condo close to West twenty second Street and Eighth Avenue, the place they decided Majors and a 30-year-old lady had been focused on a home dispute. “The victim informed police she was assaulted,” the observation reads. Officers arrested Majors with out incident, the observation added. - Advertisement - The observation detailed that the girl had sustained minor accidents to her head and neck and used to be taken to an area sanatorium in strong situation. Majors has been charged with strangulation, attack and harassment. A consultant for Majors informed The Hollywood Reporter that ““He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” - Advertisement - Majors grew up within the Dallas space and graduated from Duncanville High School. Along with the lately launched “Creed III” and Ant-Man movies, the 33-year-old additionally starred at the TV display “Lovecraft Country” and made his first look within the Marvel Cinematic Universe within the “Loki” TV sequence.





