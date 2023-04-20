ACM Country Kickoff is rocking The Star in Frisco on May 9 & 10! Country Music’s Party of the Year is kicking off a couple of days early, with a unfastened 2-day fan pageant that includes a lineup of reside performances, a lager lawn, meals vehicles, particular pop-ups, and extra!

During the unfastened two-day nation song pageant going down out of doors on Tostitos Championship Plaza and spilling into The Star District, lovers will give you the option to rise up shut and private with a few of Country Music’s greatest stars and have fun the ACM Awards’ go back to North Texas.

Some of nowadays’s most enjoyable up-and-coming Country Music artists will carry out at the primary level, together with a number of ACM Award nominees.

The ACM Country Kickoff will characteristic a Coors beer lawn, meals vehicles, country-themed photograph alternatives, ACM Awards display products, and activations by means of a bunch of companions, together with ACM Lifting Lives, Amazon Music, Ashley HomeStore, Kendra Scott, Lucchese, North Texas Ford, and Visit Frisco.

Visit ACMCountryKickoff.com for extra information.

29 march 2018: pat inexperienced live performance all the way through the celebrity leisure district grand opening at ford heart on the celebrity in frisco, texas. (photograph by means of james d. Smith/dallas cowboys)

