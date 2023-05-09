Accused central Florida ‘ghost candidate’ faces campaign finance charges

A former town commissioner in central Florida has been arrested on more than one campaign finance charges associated with a 2022 county fee race. Carlos Irizarry Sr., elderly 67 and a former Kissimmee Commissioner from Buena Ventura Lakes, was once arrested on 8 counts of willful certification of false or incomplete campaign treasure’s reviews and 6 counts of planned failure to record campaign expenditures as required, in step with a free up by way of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Irizarry was once accused of being a “ghost candidate,” entered into the race with out campaigning and most effective to scouse borrow votes from one of the vital legit applicants.

State investigators initiated an inquiry into Irizarry’s campaign following allegations that he was once paid to run within the Osceola County Commission District 4 race to control its end result. After scrutinizing financial institution information, officers found out a trend of offering false information on his campaign treasure’s reviews: he lied about charitable donations made by way of the campaign and reported false campaign expenditures. Investigators discovered that once the submitting charge, Irizarry spent the rest campaign price range on non-public pieces corresponding to day spas and eating places.

No additional information was once given as to the involvement of others in Irizarry’s candidacy scheme, despite the fact that candidate Jackie Espinosa accused Irizarry of working to scouse borrow Hispanic votes and permitting the incumbent to win in a lawsuit that was once later brushed aside; alternatively, an enchantment is pending. No felony charges were filed towards the incumbent. The Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case. Irizarry’s civil legal professional didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark and prison information didn’t checklist a felony protection lawyer for Irizarry.











