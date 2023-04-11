ACC commissioner Jim Phillips to sign three-year extension after being a target to lead Big Ten

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has agreed to a three-year contract extension to stay with the convention thru 2029, CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd has showed. The new contract comes amid reported pastime from the Big Ten for a similar place.

Phillips, previously the athletic director at Northwestern, was once thought to be a most sensible candidate for the vacant Big Ten commissioner activity after Kevin Warren left to take a position with the Chicago Bears. As Northwestern AD, he prior to now interviewed for the activity and was once thought to be to be the runner-up to Warren, a longtime NFL govt.

Phillips was once employed as commissioner of the ACC in December 2020. Despite his fresh arrival, Phillips is already the second-longest tenured commissioner within the Power Five after the Pac-12, Big 12 and Big Ten made strikes on the place. His predecessor within the ACC, John Swofford, labored within the position for twenty-four years. With his background in school sports activities management, Phillips joins SEC commissioner Greg Sankey as outliers within the position. The Big 12 and Pac-12 every employed leisure executives, whilst the Big Ten leaned at the NFL by way of hiring Warren.

Now, Phillips is tasked with guiding the ACC thru some of the treacherous moments within the historical past of faculty soccer. The league is locked into a contract with ESPN thru 2036, however most sensible member establishments have already begun clamoring for a upper proportion of the earnings because the Big Ten and SEC signed large tv contracts that go away the opposite 3 primary meetings within the mud.

The Big Ten is ready to interview finalists for commissioner this week, in accordance to ESPN. Candidates for the activity have no longer been publicized.