Academy Of Country Music Awards Hosts Never-Before-Seen Collaborations

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) revealed a lineup of special performances, never-before-seen collaborations and presenters set to take the star-studded stage at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Fans who tune in can look forward to Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood performing a medley in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Yearwood winning Female Artist of the Year. As well, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina will perform the ACM Awards nominated hit song, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina – REMIX.”

There will be a powerhouse collaboration by Ashley McBryde along with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne on guitar performing “Bonfire At Tina’s” from McBryde’s critically-acclaimed and ACM Award-nominated album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

Viewers can also get excited for this year’s top nominee HARDY who will be making his ACM Awards performance debut.

The ACM Awards also announced an acclaimed group of presenters including 15-time ACM Award winner, Keith Urban; ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee, Jordan Davis; 10-time ACM Award winner as part of Florida Georgia Line Tyler Hubbard; reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce; three-time ACM Award winner Trisha Yearwood; Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Tanya Tucker.

Presenters will also include members of the NFL such as Dallas Cowboys Quarterback, 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Dak Prescott; and Pro Football Hall of Fame Member, Legendary Dallas Cowboys Running Back, NFL All-Time Leading Rusher Emmitt Smith.

Confirmed performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Closing out the night of massive performances, co-host Dolly Parton will hit the stage in a way fans have never seen before, debuting the lead single on her highly awaited rock album for the Awards finale.

The two-hour show will be free to stream live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It will stream exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.

A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase on SeatGeek.

