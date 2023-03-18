Abortion pills now banned in Wyoming after governor signs bill into law

A state ban on abortion used to be placed on hang as a felony problem is litigated.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill banning drugs abortions into law, making it the primary state to focus on the abortion tablet. A 2nd bill he’ll permit to move into law with out his signature will ban maximum abortions.

The most efficient drugs abortion routine comes to taking two medicines, mifepristone and misoprostol. Medication abortion is licensed by means of the Food and Drug Administration for as much as 10 weeks into being pregnant.

In this June 24, 2022, record picture, abortion rights protesters chant slogans all the way through a meeting to protest the Supreme Court's determination in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Wyoming used to be one in every of 13 states that had enacted cause bans on abortion that have been set to move into impact when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The cause ban, which prohibits abortions in all cases except for rape, incest or if the mummy is at severe chance of demise or damage, used to be blocked by means of a court docket as litigation to resolve its legality underneath the state charter continues.

The drugs abortion ban signed by means of Gordon on Friday makes Wyoming the primary state to prohibit drugs abortions break free a ban on all abortion services and products.

“I have a strong record of protecting the lives of the unborn, as well as their mothers. I believe all life is sacred and that every individual, including the unborn, should be treated with dignity and compassion,” Gordon mentioned in a letter to Wyoming’s Secretary of State launched publicly.

In this Jan. 13, 2023, record picture, a affected person prepares to take mifepristone, the primary tablet given in a scientific abortion, at a reproductive medical institution in New Mexico.

The new law makes it a misdemeanor to dispense, distribute, promote, prescribe or use abortion medicines punishable by means of as much as six months in jail and a nice of as much as $9,000. This does no longer come with girls in quest of abortion drugs for themselves.

Gordon mentioned he’ll additionally permit a 2nd bill, banning abortions except for the ones vital for the well being of the mummy, to move into law with out his signature, pronouncing he believes that if the state legislature seeks to settle the problem of abortion, it’ll have to return via a constitutional modification.

“If the Legislature wants to expressly address how the Wyoming Constitution treats abortion and defines healthcare, then those issues should be vetted through the amendment process laid out in Article 20 of the Wyoming Constitution and voted on directly by the people,” Gordon mentioned.

The ban would permit abortions in circumstances of rape and incest and to save lots of a girl’s existence or save you hurt to her well being. Abortions will probably be authorized for ectopic pregnancies, fetuses with deadly anomalies and girls who want most cancers remedy, amongst different exceptions. The new law makes violating the ban a prison punishable by means of as much as 5 years in jail and a nice of as much as $20,000.