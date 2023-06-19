Abbott vetoes over 50 bills, cites legislature’s failure to pass property tax relief | Texas

(The Center Square) – Making good on his promise last week, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed more than 50 bills solely because the legislature won’t agree on how to provide nearly $18 billion in property tax relief.

Each veto statement is nearly identical, stating: “While [the bill number] is important, it is simply not as important as cutting property taxes. At this time, the legislature must concentrate on delivering property tax cuts to Texans. This bill can be reconsidered at a future special session only after property tax relief is passed.”

- Advertisement -

On June 18, he vetoed 29 bills:

SB 200 relates to the admission process for undergraduate students seeking an academic fresh start to apply to public higher education institutions.

SB 261 relates to titling and registration of assembled trailers.

SB 335 relates to Family and Protective Services Council broadcasting meetings online.

SB 987 relates to reporting certain information about state money paid to certain vendors and counties.

SB 1051 creates unity for health benefit plans’ coordination of benefits questionnaire.

SB 1367 relates to the confidentiality of certain information about county courthouse employees and their family members.

SB 1404 relates to creating a work group to study the benefits of coal-to-nuclear electric generating facility conversion.

SB 1439 relates to ad valorem taxation of tangible personal property held or used by related business entities.

SB 1467 relates to electronic disclosure of certain medical information.

SB 1614 relates to how the cost of goods sold by television and radio broadcasters for purposes of the franchise tax are calculated.

SB 1668 relates to property owners’ and condominium owner’s associations.

SB 1916 relates to publicizing public improvement district service plans and assessments on certain public websites.

SB 2010 relates to required reporting by the wholesale electric market monitor for the ERCOT power region.

SB 2192 relates to creating a municipal utility district in certain counties.

SB 2248 relates to guardianships for those who are incapacitated.

SB 2269 relates to discontinuing group self-insurance coverage and dissolving the Texas self-insurance group guaranty fund and trust fund under the Texas Workers’ Compensation Act.

SB 2277 relates to special appointments in lawsuits affecting the parent-child relationship.

SB 2292 relates to bond requirements for certain judges.

SB 2399 relates to the authority of the Public Utility Commission of Texas to regulate Voice over Internet Protocol services.

SB 2474 relates to assessing civil and administrative penalties for violations of statutes or rules governing chemical dependency treatment facilities.

HB 2629 relates to reporting direct campaign expenditures by certain persons and political committees.

HB 2956 relates to municipal annexation of an area adjacent to contiguous or connecting railroad rights-of-way.

HB 3436 relates to the authority of the Texas Military Department to negotiate the release of a reversionary interest in certain property in Palo Pinto County owned by the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association.

HB 4106 relates to resolving certain customer complaint procedures before the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

HB 4219 relates to the maximum rate or amount of interest of certain consumer loans.

HB 5332 creates the Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 229; grants a limited power of eminent domain; provides authority to issue bonds, impose fees and taxes.

HB 5358 creates the Ranger Ridge Municipal Utility District of Palo Pinto County; grants a limited power of eminent domain; provides authority to issue bonds, impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

HB 5360 creates the Deer Creek Ranch Municipal Utility District No. 1; grants a limited power of eminent domain; provides authority to issue bonds, impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

HB 5366 creates the Grimes County Municipal Utility District No. 3; grants a limited power of eminent domain; provides authority to issue bonds, impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

On June 16th, he vetoed 21 bills:

SB 247 relates to specialty license plates.

SB 267 relates to law enforcement agency accreditation.

SB 315 relates to regulating telephone solicitations.

SB 348 relates to prohibitions about posting online information held by an appraisal district regarding certain residential property.

SB 361 relates to school district employee eligibility to also serve on the appraisal review board of an appraisal district.

SB 485 relates to designating the second Saturday in October as Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

SB 526 relates to requiring prior approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to offer a degree or certificate program to some who are incarcerated or subject to involuntary civil commitment.

SB 1431 relates to the confidentiality of certain information for a current or former administrative law judge.

SB 1568 relates to the persons authorized or appointed to exercise the power of sale under the terms of a contract lien on real property.

SB 1712 relates to the purchase, sale, or lease of real property on behalf of a limited partnership or a limited liability company.

SB 2052 relates to permit fees for groundwater wells imposed by the Southeast Texas Groundwater Conservation District.

SB 2260 relates to management review of certain investigations conducted by the Department of Family and Protective Services.

SB 2379 relates to aquifer storage and recovery projects that transect a portion of the Edwards Aquifer.

SB 2453 relates to certain regulations adopted by governmental entities for the building products, materials, or methods used in the construction of residential or commercial buildings.

SB 2604 creates the Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 589; grants limited power of eminent domain; provides authority to issue bonds, impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

SB 2616 creates the Travis County Municipal Utility District No. 27; grants limited power of eminent domain; provides authority to issue bonds, impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

SB 1979 creates an annual study by the Texas A&M University Texas Real Estate Research Center of the purchase and sale of single-family homes by certain institutional buyers.

SB 2597 creates the Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 237; grants limited power of eminent domain; provides authority to issue bonds, impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

SB 2598 creates the Honey Creek Improvement District No. 1; provides authority to issue bonds, impose assessments and fees.

SB 2605 creates the Knob Creek Municipal Utility District of Bell County; grants a limited power of eminent domain; provides authority to issue bonds, impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

SB 2613 creates the Tabor Ranch Municipal Management District; provides authority to issue bonds, impose assessments, fees, and taxes; grants limited power of eminent domain.

On June 15, he vetoed three bills:

- Advertisement -