Abbott opens nominations to honor first responders in Star of Texas Awards | KLBK | KAMC

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Governor Greg Abbott’s workplace opened nominations Thursday for the 2023 Star of Texas Awards.

According to the announcement from the governor’s workplace, the awards honor peace officials, firefighters, emergency clinical first responders and individuals of federal regulation enforcement who have been severely injured or killed in the road of accountability.

The governor’s workplace says nominations can be made for personal electorate who have been severely injured or killed whilst assisting or making an attempt to assist a peace officer, firefighter or emergency clinical first responder in the efficiency of their tasks.

“The annual Star of Texas Awards recognize the incredible sacrifices that our peace officers, firefighters, and emergency first responders make in service to our state and their fellow Texans,” mentioned Governor Abbott in Thursday’s announcement. “These awards honor the bravery and exemplarily leadership of these selfless individuals who were injured or killed in the line of duty. We are forever thankful for these unsung heroes who risk their lives every day to serve and protect our communities.”

According to the announcement, the essential incident should have came about between September 1, 2003 and June 13, 2023 to be eligible for the 2023 award. Here’s a list of past award winners.

Nominations are due to the governor’s workplace by means of June 13. You can test the nomination shape at the Governor’s Office website.