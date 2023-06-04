Abbott and Patrick clash over property tax plans





Top Republican leaders in Texas stay at a nerve-racking deadlock over how absolute best to decrease property taxes, after 5 months of discord and a different consultation. The Texas Legislature had put aside $17.6 billion from the state’s funds to offer Texans property tax aid, however ideological variations between the 2 chambers about find out how to ship that stalled lawmakers on Monday from adjourning. The subsequent day, Senators briefly handed a property tax plan that integrated steps to increase the state’s dwelling house exemption, however the House Speaker, Dade Phelan, mentioned House lawmakers would now not soak up the Senate invoice, announcing it used to be now not germane to the governor’s particular consultation name. Abbott floated the potential of bringing again lawmakers for a couple of particular periods till his most popular plan is followed. Here’s a take a look at the 2 competing proposals and who may stand to win and lose.