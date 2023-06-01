AAA warns parents and teens about ‘100 deadliest days’

Officials warned that the times between Memorial Day and Labor Day have transform more and more fatal for teenager drivers all over an match in downtown Los Angeles Thursday. The “100 deadliest days” match was once arranged via the Automobile Club of Southern California and Cambridge Mobile Telematics to forestall deaths and accidents.

At the development, a automobile pushed via an 18-year-old in San Diego that was once totaled a couple of months in the past was once on show, and officers shared dashcam movies of crashes involving teenager drivers. Nationwide, from 2012 to 2021, 7,316 other people died in teenager automobile crashes. This information was once additionally shared via Cambridge Mobile Telematics. In California by myself, 205 other people had been killed in teenager crashes in 2021.

Officials mentioned that dashing will increase via 5% between the summer season vacations. To emphasize the risks of reckless conduct whilst using, Walker Musso shared his tale of being fascinated about a deadly crash in Sacramento that killed two other people when he was once a teenager. He admitted to compelling at 130 mph when he collided with some other automobile, which was once it sounds as if pushed via a inebriated motive force.

Doug Shupe, a spokesman for AAA, mentioned, “The summer months are extremely dangerous for teen drivers. They have more freedom, they’re spending more time with their friends, and unfortunately, they’re engaging in dangerous driving behaviors, like speeding, like distracted driving, like not wearing their seatbelt.”