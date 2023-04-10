£90k-p/w Leeds Star Slammed After Woeful Defeat

YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United winger Jack Harrison after his deficient show proper after signing a brand new contract.





It was once a moderately disastrous day trip for the Whites on Sunday afternoon as they had been thumped 5-1 at house by means of Crystal Palace.

Indeed, taking part in towards their relegation opponents, this was once a superb opportunity to provide the membership’s Premier League survival hopes a shot within the arm.

As it became out, somewhat the other took place. Despite taking the lead via Patrick Bamford, Leeds had been pulled stage simply ahead of half-time.

From there, they’ll neatly have no longer became up for the second one 1/2 as Palace scored 4 unanswered objectives to win the sport at Elland Road 5-1.

No doubt, only a few, if any, Leeds avid gamers got here via with any credibility, however it sort of feels one guy in reality stood out.

While speaking at the One Leeds Fan Channel, after the sport, McGilligan dropped some brutal claims on Harrison on who misplaced the ball 21 instances right through the sport (via SofaScore).

He stated (3:40): “​​But the avid gamers, I’ve by no means noticed a downturn in mentality like that. Jack Harrison… what do you assert?

“I stated at the preview [podcast] I’m hoping he does not get a freelance after which his performances begin to scale back and you understand begin to weaken.

“For me, he was the worst player on the pitch today which is a little bit of a shame. You know you get contract, you get a five-year deal and you don’t take your man on, you’re not closing men down, and you’re not putting in any real effort, your crosses in are woeful.”





How a lot does Jack Harrison receives a commission at Leeds?

It undoubtedly would were a good time for Harrison to provoke. Not handiest do Leeds want him at his very best amid the specter of relegation, however he will have to proceed to turn out himself after signing a large new contract.

Indeed, as announced at the reliable membership site, the 26-year-old put pen-to-paper on a recent five-year deal – that runs till the summer season of 2028 – simply closing week. He will now reportedly earn £90k-p/w.

After that newest show, on the other hand, it is secure to mention he did not in reality earn his stay. After all, McGilligan wasn’t the one one to notice Harrison’s deficient efficiency.

In the LeedsLive participant scores, journalist Beren Cross passed him a 3 out of ten and wrote: “Barely in the game save for a couple of decent set-pieces.”

There’s undoubtedly a lot to enhance on for each participant and membership. At least along with his new deal, he will have a variety of alternatives to make amends.