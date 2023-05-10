Wednesday, May 10, 2023
9-year-old Florida girl found safe after going missing while walking dog

LEE COUNTY, Fla.UPDATE: 

The sheriff’s office says Elonia was found safe.

EARLIER STORY:

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 9-year-old Elonia Irizarry who they said went missing on Wednesday. 

Deputies said Elonia took her dog for a walk on Wednesday morning in the area of Ontario Avenue South in Lehigh Acres but has not returned home. They are currently using drones and a K-9 unit to try and find her. 

Elonia was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and khaki pants. She is 4-feet 1-inch tall and weighs around 85 pounds. 

If you have information regarding Elonia’s whereabouts, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

