9 Printable Wheel of Life Templates & Worksheets

Do you incessantly in finding your self juggling priorities at paintings and to your non-public lifestyles?

Are you continuously quick on time on the subject of doing belongings you love?

Does listening to the time period “work-life balance” ship you right into a panic?

We know that lifestyles can get busy every now and then. You dedicate all of your consideration to a specific state of affairs and different spaces of your lifestyles get disregarded.

Stress creeps in and lifestyles feels unbalanced.

Situations like this name so that you can pause for a second and assess how you’ll be able to repair stability to your lifestyles.

If you in finding that the imbalance is expounded to the way you set up your day-to-day agenda, a time audit can lend a hand strengthen your time-management talents.

Perhaps it’s additionally time to seem extra carefully on the other spaces of your lifestyles and spot the place the imbalance is going on. An evaluation instrument like a Wheel of Life template too can mean you can review how pleasing your lifestyles is in its present state.

The Wheel of Life—What’s That?

Paul J. Meyer, one of the pioneers of the non-public building business, is credited with arising with the speculation of the Wheel of Life and the usage of it to lend a hand others succeed in their targets.

This instrument is incessantly drawn as similar to a wheel with spokes, with 4 to ten segments. Each phase inside the circle is categorised with a very powerful facets of lifestyles, reminiscent of:

Family

Friends

Home

Relationships

Finances

Career

Personal expansion

Community

Health

Spirituality

You give a rating (typically from 1 to ten) for each and every of the spaces, indicating the extent of pride or sense of achievement you will have in that phase of your lifestyles.

By giving each and every house a rating, you’ll be able to then pinpoint which spaces to your lifestyles want enchancment and make the vital adjustments. This workout additionally affirms the spaces of your lifestyles that convey you happiness, reminding you to safeguard the ones spaces regardless of how busy lifestyles turns into.

For as of late’s post, we’ve rounded up a bunch of examples of templates that use the Wheel of Life Model. You can obtain those at no cost from the assets indicated, print them out, and use them to reach a balanced lifestyles.

Read on to try the templates.

1. Where Are You Channeling Your Energy?

The Wheel of Life may be also known as the Life Balance Wheel.

This template is beneficial for figuring out the spaces of your lifestyles the place you spend maximum of your power.

Assessing your lifestyles the usage of this template too can lend a hand pinpoint the precise spaces that want extra consideration, in addition to writing your plan of motion for developing stability to your lifestyles.

Signing up for the web page’s e-newsletter is vital so as to get right of entry to this template, in addition to different assets for self-improvement.

2. Is Your Life in Balance?

Review how your lifestyles goes the usage of this template with a predominantly peach colour scheme. It means that you can rating your stage of pride in spaces reminiscent of:

Personal expansion

Play and recreational

Wealth

Career

Partner

Friends and circle of relatives

You can get right of entry to the printable document of this template when you’ve signed up for the web page’s e-newsletter.

3. Are You Thriving?

(*9*)

Using the Wheel of Life template for assessing your lifestyles tells you should you’re in point of fact thriving or simply concerned with survival.

This template is available in 4 other designs and allows you to assess the standard of your enjoy within the a number of classes, together with:

Extended circle of relatives and/or kin

Family lifestyles and/or children

Significant different and/or courting

In the unique post, scroll all the way down to the phase the place you spot the photographs of other template designs. Select the design/colour you’re keen on and click on on Download to get right of entry to the PDF model of this template.

4. What Are Your Priorities?

Using the Wheel of Life lets in for deeper mirrored image on the way to stability your entire priorities shifting ahead.

Once you spot the effects of your self-assessment, you’ll be able to get started making plans the way to strengthen the standard of your enjoy in the ones spaces that want consideration. This worksheet permits you to assess the state of your:

Relationships

Spirituality

Friendships

Professional lifestyles

Personal expansion

Health

Scroll all the way down to the center of the unique post and click on at the obtain symbol. You’ll be redirected to a downloadable PDF model of this worksheet.

5. Looking for a Reset Button?

Has lifestyles turn into so demanding that you just want there used to be a reset button someplace so it is advisable to get started over from scratch?

Here’s a template that gives concrete examples of how you’ll be able to strengthen other facets of your lifestyles, particularly on the subject of your well-being.

Subscribing to the e-newsletter is needed to get right of entry to this printable template.

6. How Do You Master Your Habits?

The other roles and duties in lifestyles can create an imbalance, even in those that perceive the significance of mindfulness.

An ordinary lifestyles evaluation guarantees that you just’re at all times in stability as you accomplish your lifestyles targets. [Check out this post for awesome examples of life goals worth pursuing.]

Not handiest is that this template an evaluation instrument, however it will probably additionally function your reminder to at all times consider that you just don’t forget any side of your lifestyles in pursuit of your targets.

Subscribing to the web page’s e-newsletter is vital to get right of entry to this template.

7. Do You Know Where You Are in Alignment?

This template is a part of a useful resource workbook for environment your New Year’s imaginative and prescient, which used to be first disbursed in 2021 through The Chopra Center.

You can use this template to test in case your lifestyles is in alignment. If there may be an imbalance, you’ll be able to start taking motion to revive cohesion.

Upon clicking the link, you’re going to be redirected to a PDF model of the entire workbook. The template for the Wheel of Life is on web page 8.

8. How Are Things Shaping Up Right Now?

Here’s a template designed basically for college kids.

In this template you price the other facets of your lifestyles, which displays what spaces come up with inspiration and which of them create rigidity.

It displays how glad you might be with the present state of issues and which spaces wish to be progressed so that you can succeed in a way of achievement.

This template is available in .document and PDF variations. In the unique post, click on the obtain link of the model you wish to have to print out.

9. Ready for an Assessment?

This template is helping you visually procedure the spaces of your lifestyles that want your consideration in an effort to succeed in stability. Some of the types you’re requested to price come with:

Your task

Your vital different

Your well being

Your leisure pursuits and alternatives for trip

You can get right of entry to the template through clicking at the “Download PDF Now” button.

Final Thoughts on Wheel of Life Templates

Doing a normal lifestyles audit is very important on your well-being.

Using evaluation equipment reminiscent of a Wheel of Life template can come up with an summary of the state of your well-being.

If the effects of the evaluation display that adjustments are vital to strengthen your lifestyles, you’ll be well-informed as to the precise spaces you wish to have to concentrate on to revive stability.

Hopefully, through the usage of your favourite template featured as of late, you’ll uncover that there are lots of spaces in lifestyles which can be bringing you pride.

May you cherish the ones issues that convey you happiness and be impressed to create larger targets this 12 months.

I am hoping that you just in finding developing lifestyles targets a thrilling endeavor and a rewarding enjoy.