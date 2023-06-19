9 health benefits of rosemary tea that make it a morning elixir

Are you tired of mundane morning routines that leave you feeling sluggish and uninspired? What if We told you there’s a simple yet powerful elixir that could transform your mornings and invigorate your entire day? Introducing rosemary tea, a revitalizing concoction that holds the key to unlocking a myriad of benefits for your mind, body, and spirit. By indulging in a refreshing glass of rosemary-infused tea the first thing in the morning, you embark on a journey of wellness and vitality like never before.

Health Shots reached out to nutritionist Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, to understand how drinking rosemary tea can uplift and nourish your overall health. Chawla says, “Rosemary is an evergreen herb and is used as a seasoning in a variety of dishes, such as soups, casseroles, salads, and stews, due to its amazing flavour and fragrance. It is good for your skin, hair, and overall health.”

Health benefits of rosemary tea

1. Antioxidant properties

Rosemary is rich in antioxidants, such as rosmarinic acid, carnosic acid, and caffeic acid. Antioxidants help combat oxidative stress caused by free radicals in the body, reducing cellular damage and inflammation.

2. Improves digestion

Drinking rosemary tea may aid digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and bile flow. This can potentially support the breakdown of food, enhance nutrient absorption, and alleviate symptoms such as bloating and indigestion.

3. Better for brain function

Some research suggests that rosemary may have cognitive benefits. Inhalation of rosemary aroma has been linked to improved memory and alertness. While drinking rosemary tea may not have the same direct effect, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of rosemary could potentially contribute to brain health.

4. Anti-inflammatory effects

Chronic inflammation is associated with various health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Rosemary contains compounds that possess anti-inflammatory properties, potentially helping to reduce inflammation in the body and lower the risk of related diseases.

5. Boosts immune system

Rosemary is known for its antimicrobial properties, which may help support a healthy immune system. Drinking rosemary tea may assist in fighting off certain pathogens and strengthening the body’s defenses.

6. Keeps you hydrated

Staying adequately hydrated is crucial for overall health. Drinking rosemary-infused tea can be a refreshing and flavorful way to increase your tea intake, which further helps promote hydration and support various bodily functions.

7. Healthy for eye problems

A chemical that occurs naturally in the common herb rosemary has been found to protect the eye from macular degeneration and other eye diseases, according to a study published in Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science. Moreover, this herb has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects which are also known to improve eyesight.

8. Reduces the risk of cancer

Rosemary is rich in carnosol, a phytochemical that can slow cancer cell growth, strengthen immune functions, limit the production of cancer-related hormones, and work as an antioxidant, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR).

9. Helps to reduce blood sugar

Rosemary helps in regulating blood sugar levels. Its plant compounds can help to slow down the absorption of sugar in the gut, which can help in preventing the spike in blood sugar levels after meals.

While rosemary is a healthy component, it is advised to take rosemary tea in moderation. Excess consumption of it can lead to various side effects like vomiting, spasms, or indigestion.

How to prepare rosemary tea?

Ingredients:

Fresh rosemary leaves or dried rosemary leaves

Water

Honey, lemon, or other sweeteners for flavour

Follow these steps to prepare it:

Rinse the rosemary leaves to remove the dirt or debris.

The amount of water you use depends on how strong you want your tea and how many servings you’d like to make. (Use about 1 cup of water for every serving.)

Once the water reaches a rolling boil, remove it from the heat.

Place the rosemary leaves into a teapot or tea infuser. Pour the hot water over the rosemary.

Allow the rosemary to steep in the hot water for about 5 to 10 minutes. If you prefer a stronger taste, you can steep for a longer duration.

After steeping, strain the tea to remove the rosemary leaves.

Now, add any desired sweeteners like honey, lemon, or other flavorings to enhance the taste. Stir well to incorporate the sweetener.

Pour the rosemary tea into cups or mugs and enjoy it while it’s still warm.

Voila! Your homemade rosemary tea is ready to be enjoyed. To make the most of its benefits, consider drinking a glass of this aromatic elixir every morning on an empty stomach. Feel free to experiment with the concentration of rosemary to suit your taste preferences.