80-year-old man arrested for fatal shooting in parking lot of Amazon Fresh store in Westchester

An 80-year-old man has been arrested in reference to a fatal shooting Tuesday outdoor an Amazon Fresh store in Westchester.

The fatal altercation opened up round 4 p.m. in the 6800 block of La Cienega Boulevard, close to Centinela Avenue, in the store’s parking lot.

Cellphone video captured the disagreement between the 80-year-old man, who can also be noticed keeping a gun, and a 30-year-old man status close to a white pickup truck, because it escalated right into a fatal shooting that was once witnessed via a number of folks.

“The young guy that got shot was being very aggressive,” Tracey Knox, who witnessed the shooting, advised KTLA. “He was saying derogatory things to the African American gentleman, and I believe that there was some words that were said and he turned around and shot him.”

Another witness stated the entire incident began when the more youthful man drove his pickup truck inconsistently into the store’s parking lot.

“The guy that got shot came through the alley, I’m assuming toward La Cienega, screeching his tires and screeched to a stop,” a witness named Daymon stated.

That’s when an older woman, the alleged shooter’s neighbor, pulled into the parking lot in a black Lexus, in keeping with Daymon. She’d been coming from the similar path.

“I don’t know. I’m assuming it’s some road rage type thing,” Daymon added.

At that time, witnesses stated the man in his 30s started screaming on the older girl for some explanation why.

“I was like, ‘Just get back in your car. Why are you getting out of your car?’ She was like, ‘I live right here,’” Daymon advised KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade.

According to witnesses, that’s when the alleged shooter emerged from his house in a gown with a gun.

“I think my neighbor heard the same thing and responded and came out to protect the person that he knows,” Otis Jackson, the alleged shooter’s neighbor, stated.

The man in his 30s is then stated to have got very competitive with the older man, yelling at him, calling him in the N-word. Those gazing the incident spread stated the shooting came about moments later.