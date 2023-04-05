80 Powerful Sayings About the Most Underrated Success Habit

Few issues are so robust as taking constant motion and dealing in opposition to your function or dream every day.

It’s the dependable however ceaselessly forgotten or underrated motor that helps to keep you going till you get to the place you need to head.

And with out it you might be most probably not to get there in any respect. Or it is going to take an extended, very long time with many ups and down alongside the means.

With this post I’d love to encourage you to faucet into this robust addiction extra ceaselessly. And I’d care to do that by way of sharing 80 of the perfect consistency quotes.

Motivational Consistency Quotes for Success

“Small disciplines repeated with consistency every day lead to great achievements gained slowly over time.”

– John C. Maxwell

“Champions keep playing until they get it right.”

– Billy Jean King

“Having a story is what people connect with, but the story alone doesn’t allow you to achieve greatness and results. It’s the day-to-day consistency of providing value to your audience.”

– Lewis Howes

“Consistency is an under-appreciated inspirational quality. It’s that ability to conduct yourself in a consistent, reliable manner that others will respect and appreciate.”

– Del Suggs

“I accumulated small but consistent habits that ultimately led to results that were unimaginable when I started.”

– James Clear

“In any team sport, the best teams have consistency and chemistry.”

– Roger Staubach

“Consistency is the belt that fastens excellence in position. If you don’t do it repeatedly, you’ll not excel in it.”

– Israelmore Ayivor

“When you have a great and difficult task, something perhaps almost impossible, if you only work a little at a time, every day a little, suddenly the work will finish itself.”

– Isak Dinesen

“In essence, if we want to direct our lives, we must take control of our consistent actions. It’s not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives, but what we do consistently.”

– Anthony Robbins

“The only way you see results is if you stay consistent. It’s an essential key element of making your goals into reality.”

– Rip Miller

“Success is neither magical nor mysterious. Success is the natural consequence of consistently applying basic fundamentals.”

– E. James Rohn

“Being persistent may lead you to the door but consistency is the key that unlocks it.”

– Kenny Dasinger

“In baseball, my theory is to strive for consistency, not to worry about the numbers. If you dwell on statistics you get shortsighted, if you aim for consistency, the numbers will be there at the end.”

– Tom Seaver

“Consistency is the key! If you can’t be consistent, then you can’t be anything.”

– Tony Gaskins

“Do it again and again. Consistency makes the rain drops to create holes in the rock. Whatever is difficult can be done easily with regular attendance, attention and action.”

– Israelmore Ayivor

“It’s not all about talent. It’s about dependability, consistency, and being able to improve. If you work hard and you’re coachable, and you understand what you need to do, you can improve.”

– Bill Belichick

“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.”

– Maya Angelou

“Patience, persistence, and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success.”

– Napolean Hill

“The consistency in your person from home to work is vitally important so that you are in total balance at all times. Being out of balance means that your true self will start to be confused with what you pretend to be.”

– Catherine Pulsifer

“We all have to start somewhere, and doing something is better than nothing at all. Start small so you don’t get discouraged and give up. Remember it is all about consistency.”

– Khloe Kardashian

“Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in.”

– Bill Bradley

Insightful Consistency Quotes

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.”

– Robert Collier

“The key to success is consistency. And right now, the only way for you to actually take action is to believe in yourself.”

– Zak Frazer

“Courage and perseverance have a magical talisman before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish into air.”

– John Quincy Adams

“For changes to be of any true value, they’ve got to be lasting and consistent.”

– Anthony Robbins

“Consistency is contrary to nature, contrary to life. The only completely consistent people are the dead.”

– Aldous Huxley

“Perseverance is a great element of success. If you only knock long enough and loud enough at the gate, you are sure to wake up somebody.”

– Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“Success isn’t always about greatness. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come.”

– Dwayne Johnson

“But I’ve also found that consistency has always been the major setback in my being able to successfully reach my goal within an ideal amount of time – the more inconsistent I was, the longer it would take for me to get that check mark on my task list.”

– Eric Thomas

“Muhammad Ali was a boxing phenomenon born in Louisville Kentucky under the name “Cassius Clay” who famously referred to himself as “The Greatest” with sufficient consistency and objective that it truly caught.”

– Darrin Wiggins

“Daily, consistent, focused, faithful expectation raises the miracle power of achieving your dreams.”

– John Di Lemme

“Consistency is a key element, without which a leader is incapable of getting respect, success or even developing confidence in others.”

– Daniel Transon

“You have to perform at a consistently higher level than others. That’s the mark of a true professional.”

– Joe Paterno

“People like consistency. Whether it’s a store or a restaurant, they want to come in and see what you are famous for.”

– Millard Drexler

“Consistency is the fruit of the tree of success. The more you do something effectively and with a goal in mind, the better you will get at it and the more you will feel fulfilled.”

– Dan O’Brien

“Through perseverance, many people win success out of what seemed destined to be certain failure.”

– Benjamin Disraeli

“It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with problems longer.”

– Albert Einstein

“When you look at people who are successful, you will find that they aren’t the people who are motivated, but have consistency in their motivation.”

– Arsene Wenger

“I don’t have a formula to pass on. I always did it my own way. Even today, I hold my independence close. It’s what’s most precious to me. Passion. Risk. Tenacity. Consistency. This is my professional history.”

– Giorgio Armani

“First forget inspiration. Habit is more dependable. Habit will sustain you whether you’re inspired or not. Habit will help you finish and polish your stories. Inspiration won’t. Habit is persistence in practice.”

– Octavia Butler

“What makes a publishing house great? The easy answer is the consistency with which it produces books of value over a lengthy period of time.”

– Robert Gottlieb

“All winning teams are goal-oriented. Teams like these win consistently because everyone connected with them concentrates on specific objectives. They go about their business with blinders on; nothing will distract them from achieving their aims.”

– Lou Holtz

“Consistency is one of the biggest factors to accomplishment and success.”

– Byron Pulsifer

“I’ve learned from experience that if you work harder at it, and apply more energy and time to it, and more consistency, you get a better result. It comes from the work.”

– Louis C. Ok.

“The secret of success is constancy of purpose.”

– Benjamin Disraeli

Inspiring Consistency Quotes

“I hate every minute of training. But I always remain consistent at it. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.”

– Muhammad Ali

“Look at a stone cutter hammering away at his rock, perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred-and-first blow it will split in two, and I know it was not the last blow that did it, but all that had gone before.”

– Jacob A. Riis

“You cannot consistently perform in a manner which is inconsistent with the way you see yourself.”

– Zig Ziglar

“By being consistent with your efforts, you will find that things will start to change in what will appear to be subtle ways because we are less likely to take notice of things when they no longer challenge us.”

– Jenny Stanley-Matthews

“I will persist until I succeed. Always will I take another step. If that is of no avail I will take another, and yet another. In truth, one step at a time is not too difficult. I know that small attempts, repeated, will complete any undertaking.”

– Og Mandino

“Consistency also teaches us that some things do not change, though we may wish they would. Not everything bends to our personal preferences.”

– Kim John Payne

“Nothing in the world can take the place of perseverance. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful people with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost legendary. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Perseverance and determination alone are omnipotent.”

– Calvin Coolidge

“Consistency is one of the biggest factors in leading to accomplishment and success.”

– Byron Pulsifer

“Successful innovation requires commitment, consistency, and collaboration.”

– Monique Beedles

“An intelligent consistency is the foundation of genius.”

– Chris Matakas

“When people see commitments are met with consistency, they tend to develop trust. Trust is the key to persuasion.”

– Khalid Imran

“Consistency, the steadfast adherence to the same principles of the great masters and champions is what will propel you to success while others lag behind.”

– Rip Miller

“Repetition of the same thought or physical action develops into a habit which, repeated frequently enough, becomes an automatic reflex.”

– Norman Vincent Peale

“Along with trustworthiness, consistency is the thing to look for when you surround yourself with people who can help you on your quest.”

– Michael Johnson

“Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently.”

– Maya Angelou

“Sometimes, persuasion requires commitment, effort, and consistency.”

– Dr. Rachel Venturini

Short Consistency Quotes

“Energy and persistence conquer all things.”

– Benjamin Franklin

“Part of courage is simple consistency.”

– Peggy Noonan

“The secret to winning is constant, consistent management.”

– Tom Landry

“Effort means nothing without consistency.”

– Janna Cachola

“Consistency and discipline births successful outcomes.”

? Robin S. Baker

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”

– Aristotle

“Consistency is the foundation of virtue.”

– Francis Bacon

“Consistency is the true foundation of trust. Either keep your promises or do not make them.”

? Roy T. Bennett

(*80*)

– Harsha Bhogle

“Paralyze resistance with persistence.”

– Woody Hayes

“Trust is built with consistency.”

– Lincoln Chafee

“It’s very easy to make a viral video, but longevity and consistency, that’s hard.”

? Michelle Phan

“Consistency is what matters the most in triggering something important to your life.”

– Abdul Rauf

“Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally. It comes from what you do consistently.”

– Marie Forleo

“A consistent man believes in destiny, a capricious man in chance.”

– Benjamin Disraeli

“Relationships feed on credibility, honesty, and consistency.”

– Scott Borchetta

“Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty, and persistence.”

– Colin Powell

