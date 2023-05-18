8-year-old girl dies in US Border Patrol custody in Texas

An 8-year-old girl died whilst underneath U.S. Border Patrol custody in Texas on Wednesday, government stated.

The kid and her circle of relatives had been in custody on the Border Patrol station in Harlingen, close to the border with Mexico, the place she had “a medical emergency,” consistent with a observation from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Border Patrol’s dad or mum company.

The girl was once rushed to a close-by health center the place she was once pronounced lifeless, CBP stated.

The CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, charged with upholding the company’s moral requirements, is carrying out an investigation into the incident, as is protocol. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department had been additionally notified.

CBP didn’t reveal the girl’s nationality or supply additional information about her loss of life.

The incident passed off amid issues of a looming surge on the U.S.-Mexico border now that so-called Title 42 restrictions have expired. The pandemic-related immigration coverage allowed the United States to hastily flip again asylum seekers at its border with Mexico for the closing 3 years in the title of shielding public well being.

Last week, a 17-year-old Honduran boy touring by myself died whilst underneath U.S. Health and Human Services Department custody in Safety Harbor, Florida.