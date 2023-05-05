8 Trump ‘fake electors’ have accepted immunity in Georgia election probe, attorney says

Eight of the so-called “fake electors” in Georgia who had been allegedly concerned in efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election in the state have accepted immunity in the Fulton County probe into the topic, in step with their legal professional.

In a courtroom submitting in the case on Friday, an attorney who represents 10 of the faux electors stated the Fulton County district attorney’s place of work reached out in April to offer an immunity be offering for 8 of her shoppers.

“After reviewing the actual, written offers of immunity, each of those eight electors accepted their immunity offer,” the submitting by way of the attorney, Kimberly Debrow, stated.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is probing former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss in the state, after Trump was once heard in a January 2021 telephone name pleading with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to assist him “find 11,780 votes,” the precise quantity he had to win Georgia.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.