8 arrested in New Braunfels drug bust; 6,500 fentanyl-laced pills, guns seized, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police have arrested 8 folks as a part of a boulevard crimes operation bust, which additionally resulted in the seizure of roughly 6,500 fentanyl-laced tablets and further medication, money and guns.

Police stated they done two seek warrants for identified drug homes positioned in the 3900 block of Gentle Meadow and 400 block of Pebble Creek Run on Thursday in New Braunfels.

- Advertisement -

According to a press release, police have been tracking the house on Gentle Meadow and initiated two visitors stops, which resulted in the arrest of the next 5 folks:

17-year-old Lucas Talyn Flores of New Braunfels – Charged with ownership of a managed substance, drug paraphernalia and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Sanson of New Braunfels – Charged with manufacture and supply of a managed substance, Possession of a managed substance. She additionally had 3 warrants.

- Advertisement - 19-year-old Justin Nathanial Quintanilla of New Braunfels – Charged with ownership of a managed substance.

18-year-old Jesse Duran of Comal County – Charged with ownership of a managed substance.

18-year-old Jacob Steven Osterheld of Dripping Springs – Charged with ownership of a managed substance.

- Advertisement -

Following the visitors stops, police bought a seek warrant for the house on Gentle Meadow and located 1,500 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet tablets.

Items seized in New Braunfels Police Department Street Crimes Unit bust. (New Braunfels Police Department)

New Braunfels police stated additionally they discovered money, more than a few narcotics, a handgun and an attack rifle in the house.

During the investigation into the primary house, police have been made acutely aware of the house on Pebble Creek Run.

A visitors prevent and a next seek warrant of the house resulted in the extra arrests of the 3 following folks:

22-year-old Ja Shanae Dejranise Caldwell of New Braunfels – Charged with ownership of a managed substance.

20-year-old Francesco Maurizio Formica of Cibolo – Charged with manufacture or supply of a managed substance and ownership of a managed substance.

18-year-old Raylyn Rayshawn Willrich of San Antonio – Charged with manufacture or supply of a managed substance and ownership of a managed substance.

The arrests and seek of the house at Pebble Creek Run resulted in the seizure of roughly 5,000 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet tablets in addition to a lot of THC edibles, a big sum of money, a handgun, and different belongings related to the illicit proceeds of drug distribution like jewellery, clothier purses, sneakers, and electronics, in step with the clicking unencumber.

“In total, approximately 6,500 fentanyl-laced pills were seized with an estimated street value of approximately $195,000 along with approximately $22,000 in cash,” New Braunfels police stated.

Items seized in New Braunfels Police Department Street Crimes Unit bust. (New Braunfels Police Department)

Fighting Fentanyl: Local elegance teaches group individuals to avoid wasting lives with Narcan