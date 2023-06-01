7News’ Craig Stevens honored at LGBTQ exhibit unveiling ahead of Pride Month – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The LGBTQ+ group in South Florida honored anyone deeply esteemed by means of the folk for his or her contributions; 7News anchor Craig Stevens. The particular popularity for Stevens was once made right through the “Take Pride! – A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life” exhibit release, offered by means of History Fort Lauderdale. Alongside different honorees, the exhibit showcased over 100 historic movies and pictures, sharing the expansion, consciousness, and battle of the LGBTQ+ group right through the years in South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis expressed his admiration and satisfaction against Stevens, acknowledging his long-term dedication and dependable give a boost to against the LGBTQ+ group. The exhibit can be unfastened and open to the general public thru June 30 at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale right through common mall hours.

- Advertisement -

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper in your inbox