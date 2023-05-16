76ers coaching candidates: Sam Cassell, Monty Williams, Nick Nurse among potential replacements for Doc Rivers





The Philadelphia 76ers have lately introduced that they’ve parted techniques with head trainer Doc Rivers after his three-year tenure, and now the crew is looking for his alternative. The explanation why for Rivers’ termination was once that he could not lead the Sixers previous the convention semifinals, therefore striking monumental drive on his successor to succeed in this feat. The new trainer of the 76ers could have the extra duty of maximizing the postseason potential of Joel Embiid, because the NBA MVP hasn’t been ready to guide his crew deep into the playoffs beneath his earlier coaches.

So, who’re the possible applicants to absorb the vacant head trainer place for the 76ers? Here’s a have a look at six of the in all probability alternatives that the Philadelphia crew would possibly believe as they start their seek in conjunction with their distinctive attributes.

1. Sam Cassell – The Sixers’ subsequent head trainer might be Cassell, who has served beneath Rivers as an assistant trainer since 2014 within the Clippers, Washington Wizards, and now Philadelphia. Cassell has outstanding assistant coaching enjoy and is poised to grow to be a lead decision-maker, both in Philadelphia or in other places. The simplest worry with Cassell is that he lacks enjoy as a head trainer, which a ready-built contender with championship expectancies would possibly hesitate to head with.

2. Monty Williams- Williams is contemporary from his a hit four-year stint with the Suns, the place he controlled to take the crew to the NBA finals in 2021, the primary time in 28 years. Williams has been lately awarded the NBA Coach of the Year in 2022. He was once additionally an assistant beneath Brett Brown in Philadelphia, making him already very conversant in the 76ers’ group. Williams is a wonderful tactician and a just right adjustment-maker and has enjoy as a head trainer in New Orleans, which can be advisable for the Sixers.

3. Mike D’Antoni – D’Antoni was once an assistant trainer throughout Brett Brown’s technology and was once additionally a potential candidate for the placement again in 2020, which in the end went to Rivers. D’Antoni is extensively well-known for his cutting edge offensive methods, and the Sixers’ offense will most probably take pleasure in his experience. D’Antoni and James Harden’s skilled courting whilst coaching Houston Rockets throughout their good fortune may assist lure Harden to stay within the Sixers.

4. Nick Nurse – Nurse has stuck the attention of more than one groups with coaching vacancies, and the Sixers are considered one of them. After a five-year stint, Nurse led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA name in 2019. Nurse is understood for his astute tactician abilities and is just right at making changes, which might upload price to Philadelphia’s locker room.

5. Mike Budenholzer – Budenholzer is simplest two years got rid of from main the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA name in 50 years however was once lately let pass after the crew fell within the first spherical of the playoffs to the Miami Heat. Budenholzer is also a gradual to make adjustment, however his NBA championship enjoy with every other MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo might be advisable for the Sixers.

6. Frank Vogel – Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA name in 2020 and likewise served as an assistant trainer with the 76ers throughout the 2004-05 season. Vogel is a forged defensive trainer and has prior to now coached gamers like LeBron James and Anthony Davis to a championship, which might assist maximize Philadelphia’s potential with Embiid.

The Sixers will have to make a choice properly whilst opting for their subsequent trainer as their championship aspirations depend closely on their resolution.



