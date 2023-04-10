75 Selfish People Quotes to Help You Move On and Start Living a More Loving Life

When any individual makes all of it about them, when they don’t seem to be there to lend a hand out, to pay attention or to give a contribution to your lifestyles a lot in any respect regardless of you having been there for them repeatedly it merely hurts.

It could cause resentment. Damage the connection between the 2 of you and make your vainness and pleasure in lifestyles pass down whilst they don’t care (or are none the wiser).

It’s no amusing. And now not a wholesome dating to be in.

No topic if it’s a romantic, pleasant or paintings dating.

So in as of late’s post I’d like to percentage 75 of probably the most useful and robust egocentric other people quotes.

I am hoping you’ll to find one thing right here to encourage you to perhaps make some adjustments to reside a happier, more healthy and extra loving lifestyles.

Relatable Selfish People Quotes

“Intensely selfish people are always very decided as to what they wish. They do not waste their energies in considering the good of others.”

– Ouida

“Don’t fear the enemy that attacks you, but the phony good friend that hugs you.”

– Unknown

“Better not to plant seeds of selfishness than try to eradicate them once they have grown into giant weeds.”

– Prem Prakash

“Someone somewhere (maybe in your circle) wants you to fail. Why give them the satisfaction?”

– Carlos Wallace

“A lot of people who have experienced trauma at the hands of people they’ve trusted take responsibility, and that is what’s toxic.”

– Hannah Gadsby

“Selfishness is a swamp that sucks in all and gives back nothing.”

– John Thornton

“Selfish people tend to only be good to themselves than are surprised when they are alone.”

– Unknown

“Toxic people defy logic. Some are blissfully unaware of the negative impact that they have on those around them, and others seem to derive satisfaction from creating chaos and pushing other people’s buttons.”

– Travis Bradberry

“Selfishness may result in one’s sense of superiority, but life as such will surely deny them.”

– Eraldo Banovac

“Almost every sinful action ever committed can be traced back to a selfish motive. It is a trait we hate in other people but justify in ourselves.”

– Stephen Kendrick

“Sometimes you just have to walk away. End toxic family relationships because they hurt more than they help. And start rebuilding a new definition of a healthy family in your life, far away from toxic family members.”

– John Ash

“Selfish people often mistake selfishness for strength. It takes no talent, no intelligence, no self-control and no effort to sacrifice other people for your ego.”

– Unknown

“Parents. Honestly. Sometimes they really do think the world revolves around them.”

– Randa Abdel-Fattah

“False friendship, like the ivy, decays and ruins the walls it embraces; but true friendship gives new life and animation to the object it supports.”

– Richard Burton

“A selfish man doesn’t care if his best friend drowns beside him.”

– Joe Cervantes

“I have no respect or sympathy for people who act like they’re the only one that’s going through something in life.”

– Unknown

“Sometimes it’s better to end something and try to start something new than imprison yourself in hoping for the impossible.”

– Karen Salmansohn

Helpful Selfish People Quotes

“Selfish people don’t care about others. Their own convenience is all that matters. Anyone can say they care. Watch their actions, not their words. When someone shows you who they really are, whether it’s a fake friend or a selfish person, believe them. Some people will only love you as much as they can use you.”

– Tamara Renaye

“Selfishness at the expense of others is bad. Self-care for the betterment of others is good.”

– Richie Norton

“You can’t expect to have a deep relationship with a shallow person.”

– Doe Zantamata

“The most miserable people are those who only care about themselves, understand only their own troubles and see only their own perspective.”

– Unknown

“People don’t abandon who they love. They abandon whom they used. Selfish people don’t care about you unless you are doing something for them. If they do it often, it isn’t a mistake. It’s just their behavior.”

– Steve Maraboli

“When we think that we are automatically entitled to something, that is when we start walking all over others to get it.”

– Criss Jami

“I am thankful for the selfish people in my life. They have shown me exactly who I don’t want to be.”

– Unknown

“Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.”

– Martin Luther King Jr.

“You don’t have to leave your whole family in the past, just those who don’t deserve a place in your future.”

– Christina Enevoldsen

“It’s way too easy to see the real face of a person. They’re amiable and full of pretense when they want something from you, but the minute you don’t give in, back away or put yourself first, as they do, is the minute they show you who they are.”

– Donna Lynn Hope

“When someone is only interested in their own needs then it’s very hard to have a relationship that works out in the long run. Keep that in mind.”

– Rip Miller

“There’s sometimes a fine line between making time for yourself and becoming selfish with your time. So be a bit careful about that.”

– Eloise Brown

“Spend your time with those who love you unconditionally, not with those who only love you under certain conditions.”

– Suzy Kassem

“Let go of negative people. They only show up to share complaints, problems, disastrous stories, fear, and judgment on others. If somebody is looking for a bin to throw all their trash into, make sure it’s not in your mind.”

– Dalai Lama

Selfish People Quotes to Give Your New Insights

“Wisdom ceases to be wisdom when it becomes too proud to weep, too grave to laugh, and too selfish to seek other than itself.”

– Khalil Gibran

“Selfishness is thinking more of the benefits you will get from helping someone.”

– Unknown

“We all should rise above the clouds of ignorance, narrowness, and selfishness.”

– Booker T. Washington

“Over the past few years, I have noticed that I only exist whenever you need something. So it is time to close one door to open another.”

– Unknown

“Almost every sinful action ever committed can be traced back to a selfish motive. It’s a trait we hate in other people but justify in ourselves.”

– Stephen Kendrick

“A selfish man performs an act of goodness by painful and strenuous effort, and merely to escape the reproaches of conscience.”

– Unknown

“Selfish people also tend to have victim mindsets… Their actions plant seeds of loneliness; then they cry upon the blooming.”

– Steve Maraboli

“Selfishness is not living as one wishes to live, it is asking others to live as one wishes to live.”

– Oscar Wilde

“Someone who smiles too much with you can sometimes frown too much with you at your back.”

– Michael Bassey Johnson

“The real measure of selfishness is by asking a person how much he is willing to sacrifice.”

– Unknown

“A man is nothing more than the things he does to get what he wants.”

– Hal Ackerman

“To all the selfish people out there. Just stay away from me, please.”

– Unknown

“No man will work for your interests unless they are his.”

– David Seabury

“Selfish friends only have themselves in the end.”

– Unknown

“I have no respect or sympathy for people who act like they’re the only ones going through something in life. Watch how people show their true colors when they are asked to return the favors. There are two types of humans in this world: those who function so they can get something and those who function so they can give something.”

– Sarah Noffke

“I hate liars, hypocrites, and people who take advantage of people who care about them.”

– Unknown

“Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious. You get to choose how you use it. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won’t accept.”

– Anna Taylor

“The only difference between a hero and the villain is that the villain chooses to use that power in a way that is selfish and hurts other people.”

– Chadwick Boseman

“Stand up for yourself. Walk away from the ones that hurt you or don’t care. It’s called self respect and I wish I had focused on that long ago instead of trying to fit in.”

– Unknown

“Selfishness comes from poverty in the heart, from the belief that love is not abundant.”

– Don Miguel Ruiz

“Stop letting people who do so little for you control so much of your mind, feelings, and emotions.”

– Unknown

“Letting go doesn’t mean that you don’t care about someone anymore. It’s just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself.”

– Deborah Reber

“It’s very possible and very okay to forgive someone and still not want to spend time with them.”

– Karen Salmansohn

Short Selfish People Quotes

“In order to be happy, one must first let go of all pettiness and selfish attachments.”

– Dee Waldeck

“People always remember one time you did not help. But not the million times you helped them.”

– Unknown

“It’s simple. Stay loyal or stay away from me. I don’t have time for selfishness.”

– Jack Townes

“Glory built on selfish principles is filled with shame and guilt.”

– Unknown

“If you want to be a generous giver, you have to watch out for selfish takers.”

– Adam Grant

“If you live your life as if everything is about you. You will be left with just that. Just you.”

– Unknown

In a person, selfishness uglifies the soul; for the human species, selfishness is extinction.

– David Mitchell

“Relationships aren’t designed for selfish individuals.”

– Unknown

“If you’re absent during my struggle, don’t expect to be present during my success.”

– Will Smith

“Great achievement is usually born of great sacrifice, and is never the result of selfishness.”

– Napoleon Hill

“Self-absorbed people don’t realize how selfish they’ve become.”

– Unknown

“The bitter, the selfish, the ignorant, and the constantly angry all tend to be the same person.”

– Wayne Gerard Trotman

“Fake friends show their true colors when they don’t need you anymore.”

– Unknown

“A family who relies on their children for happiness make both their children and themselves miserable.”

– Dennis Prager

“Stay real. Stay kind. Stay supportive. Don’t let temptations of selfishness lead off the positive path.”

– Denise Gomez

“Selfishness is the greatest curse of the human race.”

– William E. Gladstone

“Selfish people don’t care about you, unless you are doing something for them.”

– Unknown

“No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow.”

– Alice Walker

“Self-centered people have only one topic to talk about… themselves.”

– Stef Harder

“The world is so competitive, aggressive, consumptive, selfish and during the time we spend here we must be all but that.”

– Jose Mourinho

“It is necessary, and even vital, to set standards for your life and the people you allow in it.”

– Mandy Hale

